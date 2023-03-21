Cherry blossoms are bursting at the Tidal Basin but not peaking yet

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cherry blossoms are bursting around the Tidal Basin, but peak bloom appears to be a day or two away. Most trees are showing various stages of bloom, from florets to full blossoms. Few trees are at full bloom. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The inconsistency of the bloom this year is more pronounced than past years and is probably because of the recent cold snap. A few blossoms are showing brown tips, which may be damage from the freezing temperatures that occurred Sunday and Monday mornings.

Jason Morenz, who has been photographing the blossom buds daily since March 3, noticed some limp peduncles — the stalks of the blossoms — and wilted petals after temperatures dropped to the upper 20s Sunday morning. He produced the time lapse below, which shows the progression of the buds from March 3 to 19:

Timelapse video of the Washington, D.C., cherry blossoms shows the trees bloom between March 3 and March 19. (Video: Jason Morenz)

“You can see the withered petals and mass drooped peduncles in the latest time lapse,” he wrote in an email.

Advertisement

The blossom buds reached their final stage before peak bloom — known as puffy white — on Saturday. Then temperatures tumbled.

“[M]any of the trees are just going SLOW,” wrote Leslie Frattaroli, a natural resources program manager at the National Park Service, in an email. Frattaroli also noted the buds are at different stages from tree to tree.

Despite their slow progress, various stages of development and some damage from the recent freeze, the blossoms were beautiful Tuesday morning and glowed pink with the light of the rising sun.

Reflections from a Tuesday sunrise photo shoot

The weather was calm and clear at sunrise, but a very chilly 37 degrees. I arrived at the Tidal Basin at 6 a.m. and walked most of the western bank of the basin looking for trees loaded with blossoms but had few choices.

After hiking for about ten minutes, I chose a tree near the FDR Memorial that was bursting nicely with blossoms, nearing peak bloom. I aimed one camera at the Washington Monument and a second at the Jefferson Memorial with blossoms framing both scenes.

Dozens of photographers soon appeared and crowded around me and the few trees that displayed blossoms. The tree I chose probably had about a dozen photographers at various times, shifting tripods and positioning for shots. When peak bloom occurs later this week, there will be many more trees with blossoms to give photographers more options.

While it will be breezy on Saturday with the chance of a couple showers, the upcoming weekend should offer generally good conditions for blossom viewing.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article