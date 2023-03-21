PM Update: Cloudier through Wednesday, with a chance of a light passing shower

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first full day of spring certainly felt the part. Highs in the low 60s were combined with plenty of sun, although high cloudiness filtered into the area through the afternoon. We’re entering a cloudier stretch than we’ve seen lately. It’ll also be quite warm. Winter’s over, after all.

Through tonight: Evening high clouds will thicken with time and it will be mainly cloudy through the night. We may have a sprinkle late with lows from near 40 to 45.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds will be numerous through the day. Showers should tend to stay south, but a random raindrop can’t be ruled out, as highs reach the mid-60s. Winds will be south-southwest around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low at 7.35 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is low and mold spores are also low.

Warmth on the way: So, it’s spring in all senses of the word at this point. Given today’s average high today of 58, we’re rapidly approaching the first “nice day season” of the year with averages in the sweet spot. The District’s average high reaches 60 on March 25 and 70 on April 19.

