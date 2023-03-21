D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny 60s spring into action today; 70s possible by Thursday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Spring is singing with mostly sunny skies bringing winning 60s. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. Highs: 60 to 65.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 37 to 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, shower chance Highs: 58 to 63. Forecast in detail Our first full day of spring is mostly sunny and warmer, but the continued calmer winds might be the best part of the forecast. Clouds return tomorrow, but we should still manage the lower 60s before a warm front fires up our first 70s of March on Thursday and Friday. Some rain is needed, and showers are possible at times Thursday into Saturday, but heavy rain isn’t expected.

Today (Tuesday): Still a bit chilly this morning as we rise into the 30s and 40s. But with mostly sunny skies, maybe some increasing afternoon clouds, we should see afternoon highs around 60 to 65. Dew points are still quite dry (into the 20s), so pollen sufferers may still need to medicate, though the very light winds should help. Only a light breeze from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and not as cold with lows from the mid-30s to mid-40s. Light breezes continue from the south. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): As a warm front tries to work into the area, we pick up mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures should still manage to reach highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A light shower or two is also possible. Winds perk up a bit from the south, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 15-20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with a light shower possible. Lows range through the 40s to about 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday continues the cloudy conditions as highs surge into the warmer 70-75 range. Slight chances of light showers persist. Thursday night finds additional cloudy skies with light showers possible as lows only drop into the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Friday brings more clouds, highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, and more shower chances especially by afternoon. Rains should stay on the lighter side and should be more scattered rather than solid and steady. More scattered showers are around Friday night under cloudy skies as lows range through the lower to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend brings somewhat cooler conditions. Clouds linger Saturday with some light showers possible and highs anywhere from near 60 to near 70 depending on the speed of a cool front moving through. Saturday night should see partial clearing with lows returning to the cooler 40s. Sunday should deliver sunny skies with comfortable highs in the mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article