Winter hardly showed up in D.C., and now we can declare it over

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By almost every metric, the winter of 2022-23 was among the gentlest on record in Washington. Temperatures were abnormally warm, and it hardly snowed. While winter never really arrived, we can now pronounce it dead. Springlike weather has moved in, and it doesn’t appear winter conditions will return in any meaningful way.

Even though there are official definitions for the end of winter and start of spring (some prefer March 1 — the start of meteorological spring, others go by March 20 or 21st, at the vernal equinox), it’s Capital Weather Gang’s annual tradition to declare the end of the season when we no longer see opportunity for sustained cold or accumulating snow in Washington. That time is now.

Only a chilly shot of air in mid-March kept us from declaring the season over sooner. It was exceptionally mild before that.

Advertisement

As March began, the District had already posted a record 19 days with highs of at least 60 degrees since Jan. 1, compared to an average of 8 such days. Temperatures even soared to a record 81 degrees on Feb. 23, the second warmest temperature observed so early in the year.

Trees and plants responded by awakening more than a month early from their winter slumber. The District notched its highest tree pollen count on record so early in the year on Feb. 24, with 2,724.6 grains per cubic meter of air, a value more common in March or April.

But from March 10 t0 20, there were eight days of below average temperatures in Washington, more such days than all of January and February combined.

While the March chill kept us from declaring winter over earlier, we managed to avoid more than a trace of snow, despite a big storm that delivered over 30 inches to portions of New England during the second week of the month.

Looking ahead, temperatures will generally be much more springlike than winterlike. Highs late this week in the 70s won’t last — probably falling into the 50s next week — but there is currently no sign of sustained chill or accumulating snow.

Looking back at winter

If it’s remembered at all, the winter that just ended will be remembered as one with prevailing warmth and just a few big cold fronts.

December started it off with relatively chilly conditions. The month ended up 1.6 degrees below average after being punctuated by a historic bout of cold near Christmas that sent temperatures into the single digits.

Once 2023 rang in, it was basically game over for winter. January and February each ranked as third warmest on record. The average winter temperature was 44 degrees, second warmest on record and more than four degrees above normal. Through March 20, freezing lows occurred just 36 times, second fewest on record. Only one day this winter had a freezing high temperature, also the second fewest on record.

Advertisement

Washingtonians were two hours away from a snowless season. February opened with a predawn snow that dropped just a coating or so. At Reagan National Airport, where official records are kept, the snow total was a whopping 0.4 inches. That seasonal total was the third least on record, only trailing the winters of 1997-98 and 1972-73, when 0.1 inches fell. Of the 10 least snowy winters since the 1880s, five have occurred since 2000-2001.

Ten years of declaring winter over

We began the tradition of declaring an end to winter in 2014.

To declare winter over, we established the following criteria:

No identifiable threat of accumulating snow in long-range forecasts that could remain on the ground for 12 hours or more.

No identifiable threat of cold weather lasting more than 48 hours, when we define cold weather as highs in the 40s (or colder) and lows below freezing in Washington (as measured at Reagan National Airport).

This year’s declaration of March 21 is about right on average, which is March 22 over the 10-year stretch.

Last year, we made the declaration on March 14. Here are the dates from earlier years:

In most years, springlike weather has prevailed as advertised after our proclamation. But in 2014, it snowed two days after we declared winter over. Mother Nature, once in a while, offers a surprise.

Our pronouncement of spring’s arrival doesn’t mean every day will be sunny and mild. Late March, April and even May some years occasionally deliver some cold, raw days. Once in a great while, we’ll see some wet snow, but it’s rare for it to accumulate or stay on the ground for more than a day.

GiftOutline Gift Article