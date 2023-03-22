PM Update: Occasional raindrops possible into a warm Thursday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We’re three weeks into March but we had to wait until today to reach 68 degrees. Abundant sun this morning boosted the region to readings about 10 degrees above normal, and the cherry blossoms are loving it. They are on the cusp of peak bloom, with temperatures expected to remain warm through tomorrow and generally beyond.

Through Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, but despite a chance of showers, we tend to stay mainly dry. A couple may roll by overnight, especially across northern Maryland. Upper 40s to lower 50s should do it for lows.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A small chance of morning showers wanes during the day. Mostly cloudy may still prevail, although partly cloudy is possible in the afternoon. If it wasn’t for the clouds and rain chances, I’d think we’d hit 80, but mid-70s seems more proper given that potential. Higher still wouldn’t be a surprise. Winds are gusty out of the south-southwest.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 73.8 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

