D.C.-area forecast: Seasonably mild 60s today, then jumping into the 70s tomorrow

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Not bad with comfortable highs in the 60s. We may see just enough peeks of sunshine, despite considerable clouds, to keep that spring vibe going. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, stray shower? Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and warm, a few a.m. showers? Highs: Low to mid-70s. Forecast in detail Spring is off to a steady start as we head for highs in the seasonably mild 60s again today, with more clouds than yesterday, but some peeks of sunshine, too. We’re even warmer tomorrow, probably into the 70s, despite plenty of clouds. We shouldn’t see anything more than a few light showers through Thursday, before a better chance of more significant showers Friday into Saturday.

Today (Wednesday): More clouds today but could still see some peeks of sunshine at times. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy, with just the chance of a morning sprinkle or stray shower. From morning lows in the 40s, we’ll head for afternoon highs in the mid-60s. The wind is fairly light during the morning, but should increase to around 10-15 mph from the south during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies continue mostly cloudy with still just a chance of a sprinkle or stray shower during the evening. But then a few light showers possible overnight as a light wind from the south helps to moisten the air a bit. Not as cool as recent nights with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We start the day mostly cloudy again with a few light showers still possible during the morning. Could see a few peeks of sun during the afternoon as temperatures warm all the way to the low to mid-70s. Similar to today, light winds in the morning increase to around 10-15 mph from the southwest during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening should remain dry with a few showers possible overnight, especially toward morning. Mostly cloudy skies trap the warmth as lows only fall back into the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Occasional showers seem likely on Friday, and possibly a thunderstorm, with a stalled front somewhere in the vicinity. The daytime temperature forecast is a tricky one and depends on the exact location of the front. We’ll say highs in the 60s for now under mostly cloudy skies, but anywhere from the upper 50s to low 70s is in play depending where the front stalls out. Cooling off Friday night with lows dipping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Occasional showers probably continue on Saturday but should start to diminish during the afternoon or by evening. We still can’t shake the clouds on Saturday, but even so, a gusty afternoon breeze from the south should get us back into the 60s. Finally turning partly to mostly sunny Sunday but breezy, with highs again probably in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

