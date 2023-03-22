Damaging tornado strikes just east of Los Angeles

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hazardous weather of practically every form has walloped California this week. On Wednesday, the same storm system that blasted the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas with damaging winds Tuesday spun up a tornado in Montebello, Calif. — just eight miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Videos of the twister — which hit around 11:15 a.m. Pacific time — revealed a cone-shape funnel lofting large amounts of debris into the sky and shearing off parts of roofs.

Local television affiliate KABC reported that the twister not only tore up the roofs of multiple industrial buildings but also damaged cars and injured at least one person.

“It felt like a bomb or something exploded, but then you see everything flying around, all the debris. It just felt weird, you’re not used to it,” an eyewitness named Miguel told local affiliate FOX11.

I caught it one video. pic.twitter.com/ckIlC4LQ8h — ⚜️ Mark ⚜️ (@fleur_de_lis13) March 22, 2023

Montebello is 20 miles from the waters of the chilly Pacific Ocean, where rainfall tends to come with relatively cool air which is not normally conducive to thunderstorms.

In this case, the hurricane-like storm that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday drifted south to near Monterey Bay instead of heading inland. It drew moist air over Southern California that helped feed the pop-up thunderstorms in the region Wednesday. All the while, there was enough sunshine early in the day around Los Angeles to heat the ground while cold air entered the area at high altitudes. The resulting temperature contrast between the ground and high elevations created enough atmospheric instability to build the storm that spawned the Montebello tornado.

The tornado that hit Montebello was the second to hit Southern California in two days.

On Tuesday, video suggests that a weak twister spun up in Carpinteria, a small seaside city in Santa Barbara County. That probable tornado damaged more than two dozen mobile homes. The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said in a bulletin that it dispatched crews to survey the damage in both Montebello and Carpinteria to determine whether tornadoes touched down and assign damage ratings.

While California isn’t Kansas, tornadoes occur across the state almost every year. They’re most common in winter and spring, when powerful storms like this week’s come ashore.

Statewide, about seven tornadoes strike each year; as recently as 2019, there were 14 twisters.

March is the most common month for California tornadoes, with 18 percent of the annual activity, followed by February with 14 percent and January and April with about 12 percent each.

Since 1950, just 45 tornadoes have touched down in Los Angeles County.

