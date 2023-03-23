PM Update: Warm into tonight, but turning cooler and wet for Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We made it into the 80s today for the second time this year. A high of 81 degrees is 22 degrees above normal for the date and another warm Thursday to add the list of late. Temperatures soared in part thanks to a cold front knocking on the door. It’ll turn our weather much less friendly the next day or two.

Through Tonight: A shower is possible this evening, but mainly north of the area. It’s warm much of tonight as a cold front waits till quite late to pass. Lows are in the 50s. Gusty south-southwest winds turn to come to the northwest in the hours after midnight.

Tomorrow (Friday): Rain chances grow through the day. Someone near and north of the cold front could see an inch or more through the night, but it quickly trails to little as you get near and south of the front. Hopefully that zone will be a little more precise in the next forecast, but we should be north of the front, so at least periodic rain seems likely. We’re probably north of it, with highs in the 50s.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 59.11 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

