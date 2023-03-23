D.C.-area forecast: Showers this morning but warm 70s this afternoon

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Today is hard to assess; warmth does impress, but morning showers make it a mess. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. Highs: 72 to 76.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a few light showers late. Lows: 52 to 56.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs: 50s. Forecast in detail Some volatile spring weather is on tap for the next few days. Today is not bad — mild and breezy with brief showers — but tomorrow we get socked in by cool, damp air. Saturday warms up but remains showery. Sunday finally clears out and is the pick of the weekend.

Today (Thursday): Clouds move in by dawn and stay put much of the day. A batch of showers probably moves through during the morning and could linger a little after that east of town. Southwest winds are gusty (up to 30 mph) but help push highs into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies prevail, with showers probable very late at night or toward morning. Southwest breezes keep readings in the 60s much of the night. Winds flip to the northeast near dawn, and readings quickly drop into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): Cool air is likely to spoil the day as it settles in and becomes difficult to dislodge. Low clouds and periods of rain and drizzle make it rather dreary. Morning highs in the upper 50s may slip to the low 50s during the afternoon. Winds from the northeast are mostly light. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cool, cloudy conditions remain. Showers continue to be possible, too. East winds are quite light. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A storm wraps up over the Great Lakes on Saturday. Mild air ahead of it should finally scour out the chill, with highs in the 60s (my pick) but, if not, we remain in the 50s. Either way, clouds are in abundance and a few scattered showers are possible. As the cold front moves in late day, a thundershower cannot be ruled out. Showers end during the evening and skies clear overnight. Lows fall to the mid-upper 40s. Confidence: Low-to-Medium

At last on Sunday we get proof the sun still exists. Highs in the mid-60s make outdoor activities pleasant. But overnight, the cool air comes surging back in with lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should be partly sunny, but the cool air keeps highs mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

