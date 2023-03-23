Flooding and violent storms predicted for the Central U.S. and South

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After plaguing California and the interior West for days, a powerful storm system is finally moving eastward where it will spark severe thunderstorms and flooding in the central and southern United States through Friday.

Stormy weather is set to begin Thursday afternoon and night as a round of thunderstorms erupts over the southern Plains while heavy rainfall breaks out along a stalled front stretching from eastern Oklahoma into the Ohio Valley. The persistence of heavy rainfall will increase the threat of flooding particularly from northeast Oklahoma into southern Indiana through Friday morning.

The storm system will turn even more threatening on Friday when a risk for strong tornadoes will emerge in the lower Mississippi Valley, centered over parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. At the same time, a significant risk of flooding rains will stretch from central Arkansas into central Ohio. Flood watches are in effect for nearly 19 million people.

While snow is a small story with this storm, there could be some substantial amounts in the western and northern Great Lakes. An early-spring smorgasbord.

Flood threat

Flood watches stretch from the Oklahoma City area to western West Virginia from late Thursday through Friday. A widespread swath of 2 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated. Given unseasonably high moisture levels, some spots will likely end up with half a foot or more of rain.

In response to the growing likelihood of flooding, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas under a Level 3 (out of 4) risk for excessive rainfall Thursday.

The trigger for the heavy rainfall is a remnant front that will help lift the air, in addition to stronger winds arriving at high altitudes, which will fuel thunderstorm development. The heaviest rain is anticipated Thursday night.

On Friday, a Level 3 risk for excessive rainfall spans from the Ozarks to the Ohio Valley.

The stalled front will remain the focal point for downpours, while a developing zone of low pressure will intensify rainfall. The Weather Service office in Paducah, Ky., wrote that weather models show the potential for “an extreme event for accumulative precipitation.”

Severe storms

The storm system sweeping into the nation’s midsection has already been a severe weather producer, having spawned at least two tornadoes in Southern California. As it redevelops east of the Rockies Thursday and then rapidly intensifies Friday, the odds of more severe storms will rise.

Thursday’s severe storm threat stretches from west Texas through central Oklahoma, with a lesser risk extending northeast into the Midwest along the stalled front. Large hail at least two inches in diameter is the most concerning hazard Thursday, although some damaging winds and a tornado or two are also possible.

A more volatile setup for dangerous storms is predicted on Friday, with the potential for a severe weather outbreak, including strong and potentially long-tracked tornadoes. The Weather’s Service’s Storm Prediction Center has already posted a Level 4 (out of 5) severe storm risk.

“Environmental conditions appear favorable for numerous severe thunderstorms from the Lower MS Valley through the Mid-South and into the Mid MS and Lower OH Valleys,” wrote the Storm Prediction Center in Thursday morning’s outlook for Friday.

The zone that includes northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas and western Mississippi is most at risk. However, a large surrounding zone has at least a Level 2 out of 5 risk of dangerous storms, which includes Shreveport, La., Little Rock and Memphis.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are likely to develop in the Texas and Louisiana border region Friday afternoon. They’ll rapidly grow into rotating supercells containing severe weather hazards, including the possibility of strong tornadoes

The storms may consolidate into a line by Friday night, racing across Mississippi, Alabama and surrounding areas. While the tornado threat will lessen after dark, some spinups will remain possible.

By Saturday, the cold front triggering the storms will have cleared much of the country, but some severe storms could linger from the Florida Panhandle into South Carolina.

Spring snow

Only a week from April, the snow footprint with this storm is small compared to many in recent months.

But a region from eastern Iowa through northern Michigan could see at least 2 to 6 inches, with a small zone of 6 to 9 inches possible in northern Michigan.

Snow is set to develop in eastern Iowa Friday night before spreading northeastward into Saturday. Given that temperatures will be close to freezing, snow is unlikely to cause long-lasting travel disruptions and it should quickly melt once the storm ends.

