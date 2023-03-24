PM Update: Showers and some fog into Saturday morning, then a surge of warmth

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors At 5 p.m. yesterday, it was 81 degrees with temperatures still rising toward an evening high of 84 degrees. Today at 5 p.m., the temperature was 49 degrees. A cold front that sunk to our south has been reinforced by periods of chilly rain through the day. Rain has amounted to a quarter inch or so in most spots, with pockets with higher amounts, especially north of the city. We’ve got more rain and chill tonight and through about the first half of Saturday. If you’re looking for mercy, Sunday is your day.

Through Tonight: Another consolidated batch of showers is passing this evening. We’ll probably see a break after that, but additional waves are possible by morning. Lows make the 40s as some areas of fog pop up when it’s not raining and there’s limited breeze.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We still run the risk of some showers or a period of rain through the morning, but tapering into the midday, before some isolated showers later. It’s one of those days where there’s a big struggle for warm air to arrive, so it may stay relatively cool into the afternoon before a late-day spike with some clearing that sends temperatures into the 60s by evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. All-around nice. With highs in the mid-60s to near 70, you might want to check in on secondary spots for cherry blossom viewing because the Tidal Basin is sure to be a mad house. Somewhat gusty west winds aren’t too much of a bother, but watch out for fluttering blossoms.

Pollen update: Today’s pollen count was high before the rain. It’ll return once the rain is out of here.

