D.C.-area forecast: Occasional rain today as temperatures turn cooler

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: The flip side of the March weather coin comes with chilly rain chances all day as temperatures slowly fall about 10 degrees to around 50 near sunset. Express forecast Today: Fairly rainy, turning chillier. Highs: 60 early to 50 late.

Tonight: Bouts of rain continue. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances. Late clearing? Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny, perhaps breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s. Forecast in detail It’s rather wet today, and turning clammier (rain-chilled) as daytime temperatures dip. This periodic mix of rain, some drizzle and perhaps a storm may not fully exit until tomorrow night. Uncertainty remains in final rain amounts and favored locations (over an inch possible in wettest spots). Sunday looks amazing for outdoor plans, so hang in there if you start missing the sun.

Today (Friday): We’ve got overcast skies with drizzle, bands of showers, and storms as cooler air moves in. A zone of more concentrated rainfall is likely somewhere in the region. It may favor the northern half of the area for heavier totals. Temperatures fall roughly 10 degrees from sunrise to sunset — as warm as 60 degrees early to around 50 degrees late. Not a big wind day but a couple northeasterly gusts could near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures continue to come down as rain occasionally falls. Bands of showers may add up to another quarter-inch to half-inch, bringing some spots near and past one inch. Even if we see some rain intensity subside after midnight, you may still want to tote an umbrella if out late. A few east-northeast breezes may add a small chill to low temperatures bottoming out near dawn in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday: Shower chances continue through at least early afternoon. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. If all goes to plan, we should see warmer, drier air move in late day with peeks of sunshine. High temperatures should get to the upper 50s with some mid-60s possible under this scenario of late-day clearing. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: One last chance we see an exiting round of light to moderate showers (and/or a thunderstorm) as a final cold front tries to push through by the early morning hours. Any clouds that had gathered should clear before dawn. Low temperatures just before sunrise dip briefly into the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Sunshine returns! And it could be wall-to-wall with few to no clouds, which we’ve kind of earned by this point in the weekend. One of our Nice Day Stamps may be issued with these conditions under a mid- to upper 60s high temperature regime. We just need to monitor how high west-northwesterly breezes may blow. Overall, though, a solid cherry blossom viewing day. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Breezes should calm and we may slowly see a few more clouds as the night wears on. A shower is possible before dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Partial cloud cover with shower chances may occur both Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures should be able to get at least to the mid-50s to low 60s in the sunniest spots. Cloud levels and shower persistence could change as we get closer, and thus the temperature forecast. Confidence: Low-Medium

