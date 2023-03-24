South braces for tornadoes as flooding swamps Ohio and Mississippi valleys

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The latest storm to rampage across the Lower 48 is reaching its severe weather peak Friday, when it could produce strong tornadoes and destructive winds in the Mid-South, and flooding rain from the Ozarks to the Ohio Valley. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “A severe weather outbreak is possible across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South this afternoon and tonight,” wrote the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center on Friday, noting the possibility of strong, long-track tornadoes.

The storm threat comes on the heels of severe weather and flooding that began Thursday which was ongoing Friday morning. Reports of high water rescues, closed roads and other flooding were common from near Tulsa to southern Indiana, while heavy rain continued along a stalled front draped over the region.

The storm is being energized by the same dip in the jet stream that swept a powerful storm through California on Tuesday and Wednesday and delivered tornadoes there, including the strongest to hit the Los Angeles metro area since 1953.

Friday’s severe weather and tornado threat

On Friday, the Storm Prediction Center declared a Level 4 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms for northeastern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and much of Mississippi, plus a sliver of southwest Tennessee including Memphis. A larger surrounding area that includes Nashville and Little Rock could also see strong tornadoes, damaging gusts of 80 to 90 mph and hail at least as large as golf balls.

The tornado potential is highest across the Lower Mississippi Valley, near where Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi come together. The most intense thunderstorm activity is predicted between late afternoon through around sunset Friday. A several-hour period may feature scattered supercells, or rotating thunderstorms, the type of storm known to produce the most damaging tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction center in its midday update highlighted the potential for a few strong tornadoes, rated at least EF2 on the 0-to-5 scale for intensity, which could remain on the ground for long distances.

The supercell storms may consolidate into a line marching across the South on Friday night, somewhat reducing the tornado threat, but the risk for some quick-hitting tornadoes and violent winds may persist.

Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman tweeted that the last five times that Storm Prediction Center declared a Level 4 risk, a serious severe thunderstorm outbreak has occurred.

Flooding so far

The storm system triggering the tornado potential also has a history of producing flooding rains, which are ongoing.

As the storm exited California on its way toward the central states, it triggered severe flooding in central Arizona, where at least three people died after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters, the Associated Press reported.

Early Friday, heavy rain and storms stretched from near Dallas, running northeastward up to and along the Ohio River, and finally to the coast of the Mid-Atlantic along the stalled front.

Flood watches and some embedding warnings stretched from eastern Oklahoma to western West Virginia on Friday morning. Much of that area has seen 1 to 4 inches, with a jackpot zone from near Broken Arrow in northeast Oklahoma to southeast of Springfield in southern Missouri. In this same zone there have been multiple reports of flooding.

Numerous roads have been closed by high water, especially in south-southwest parts of Missouri. High water rescues have been reported in Oklahoma, Missouri and Indiana since late Thursday.

More roads are being closed across the southern portions of the state due to flooding. Your safety is most important; if you see water over the road, find an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown. Check for the most updated closures before you go: https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr pic.twitter.com/NyLoyMo4pN — MoDOT (@MoDOT) March 24, 2023

Friday’s flood potential

The Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center has posted a Level 3 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall risk from Arkansas to the western half of Kentucky.

The risk of flooding rain is highest Friday afternoon into the night as low pressure rapidly strengthens and sweeps its cold front eastward.

Another 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall, with locally heavier amounts possible, which could trigger additional areas of serious flooding.

But the duration of the rainfall may reduce the severity of flooding somewhat.

“[The heaviest rain threat] will be associated with a progressive cold front, which will drastically limit the time these waterlogged areas see rain rates potentially getting as high as 2 inches per hour,” wrote the Weather Prediction Center this morning.

Flooding risks will diminish heading into Saturday as a cold front clears much of the East Coast.

