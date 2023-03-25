D.C.-area forecast: A damp and chilly morning gives way to warmth late

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Not the greatest, but it could try to make it up late. Express forecast Today: Morning gloom, afternoon warmth. Highs: 60-70.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy. Lows: Mid- and upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail As we’ve more formally transitioned into spring, it seems spring showers and clouds have decided to dominate. That’s the case for much of this forecast into early week, although times with meaningful rain will probably be minimal once we get past this morning. Tomorrow’s the big winner of the weekend. The big winner of early week, as well.

Today (Saturday): Some fog and drizzle could linger. We should see a final batch of organized showers this morning, with isolated activity possible in the afternoon. It’s one of those days where we watch the cold air in the area to see how quickly it will erode. Don’t let midday chill, and readings perhaps near 50, fool you. Looks like a late high temperature in the mid-60s nearby. That’s more like 70 in southern Maryland and 60 in northern parts of the state. Winds blow about 10 mph from the south and southeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies turn clearer as winds become gustier from the west. Temperatures range across the 40s for lows, but probably try to center on the mid- and upper 40s locally. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine, pleasant temperatures and lots of flowers all over. It’s a treat after yesterday and today. Highs should end up in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are a bit gusty from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Near 40 to mid-40s should do it for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re still sort of stuck in the old frontal zone. There won’t be a consolidated storm to take advantage of it but it keeps clouds numerous and a chance of showers going. Right now, Monday seems like it’s going to be largely dry and Tuesday will have a higher rain threat. Highs are within a few degrees of 60 on Monday and perhaps a few cooler on Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

