Tornado tears through Mississippi, multiple deaths reported

A tornado caused widespread damage as it rolled through parts of Mississippi late Friday, with wind gusts of up to 80 mph and hail the size of golf balls, said the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss. The towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City were significantly affected, the agency said on Twitter.

An eyewitness said the damage to Silver City, a town of about 300 people, was “devastating,” while the Sharkey county coroner told ABC News that at least seven people were killed.

Houses collapsed and multiple people suffered injuries, said Stan Dorroh, a member of North Mississippi Storm Chasers & Spotters. “The images will haunt me forever,” he said.

WJTV, a television station in Jackson, cited police as saying two children had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

State emergency officials rushed search and rescue teams to Sharkey and Humphreys counties, which bore the brunt of the storm. Thousands remained without power, WLBT reported.

Videos from social media showed debris from destroyed homes, uprooted trees and overturned vehicles.

In Rolling Fork, neighbors and volunteers went door to door in search of trapped people, AccuWeather reported. Patchy cellphone signal had complicated the efforts, it said.

“We have activated medical support — surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said on Twitter.

The tornado lifted debris above 30,000 feet, Samuel Emmerson, a member of the radar research group at the University of Oklahoma said on Twitter, describing it as an “extremely high-caliber” tornado.

As the tornado tore through several towns along its long path, the local weather service office issued multiple tornado emergencies.

The weather department late Friday issued a tornado emergency for several towns in Missouri, including Amory, Smithville and Hatley, calling it a “life-threatening situation.”

