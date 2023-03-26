D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and warmer today; cloudier with a few showers possible tomorrow

Today (Sunday): It’s a mostly sunny day with temperatures warming nicely, from the 40s and 50s during the morning hours to afternoon highs around 65 to 70. Winds are a bit breezy from the west, around 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 to 25 mph. A nice day to get out and enjoy the warm sunshine as cherry blossom petals swirl about in the breeze. Confidence: High
Tonight: Evening temperatures cool off into the 50s with a diminishing breeze. We’re partly cloudy and seasonable overnight, with lows in the 40s and light winds from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...
Tomorrow (Monday): Not quite as nice to start the workweek with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could produce a few light showers at some point during the day. Highs should reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with mainly light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A few heavier showers are possible early to mid-evening as winds turn breezy from the northwest. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We should see partly sunny skies on Tuesday, with breezy conditions possibly continuing into the morning hours followed by afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A shower is possible Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday looks bright and sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium
A more potent storm system could impact the area around Friday-Saturday. Be sure to check back for updates.