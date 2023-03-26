D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and warmer today; cloudier with a few showers possible tomorrow

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: The better day of the weekend for sure. Plenty of sun and afternoon highs well into the 60s, to maybe near 70 in spots, with a breeze. Enjoy! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Around 65 to 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, diminishing breeze. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. A few showers possible. Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail After a cloudy, damp and chilly Saturday, we’re back to spring today with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures well into the 60s to perhaps near 70 in some spots. Cloudier skies return tomorrow with somewhat cooler air and a few showers possible. And then we’re mostly dry midweek with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60.

Today (Sunday): It’s a mostly sunny day with temperatures warming nicely, from the 40s and 50s during the morning hours to afternoon highs around 65 to 70. Winds are a bit breezy from the west, around 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 to 25 mph. A nice day to get out and enjoy the warm sunshine as cherry blossom petals swirl about in the breeze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening temperatures cool off into the 50s with a diminishing breeze. We’re partly cloudy and seasonable overnight, with lows in the 40s and light winds from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Not quite as nice to start the workweek with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could produce a few light showers at some point during the day. Highs should reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with mainly light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few heavier showers are possible early to mid-evening as winds turn breezy from the northwest. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We should see partly sunny skies on Tuesday, with breezy conditions possibly continuing into the morning hours followed by afternoon highs in the upper 50s. A shower is possible Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday looks bright and sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A more potent storm system could impact the area around Friday-Saturday. Be sure to check back for updates.

