Live updates Biden approves Mississippi disaster declaration as tornadoes leave 26 dead

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, unlocking federal aid to assist in recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes swept through the state. Large twisters caused wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour, flattening buildings and killing at least 26 people, including one person in northern Alabama. Dozens more are injured.
“Today recovery efforts across our state began in earnest,” tweeted Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) early Sunday, who said that federal, state and local officials would be providing help to those in need. Two top Biden administration officials, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, will travel to Mississippi later Sunday.
Here’s what to know
Here's what to know:
The Mississippi towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City — in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, respectively — were hit particularly hard by the tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. At least 13 people were killed in Sharkey County, according to MEMA. One person died in Morgan County, Ala.
A large portion of Mississippi could see severe storms Sunday evening, MEMA said Saturday, adding that residents should expect damaging wind gusts, and “tornadoes cannot be ruled out.” In Alabama, the NWS reported “intense hail storms” early morning Sunday. “Additional severe storms will form throughout the night and later today,” the NWS in Birmingham said.
Biden’s major disaster declaration followed a request from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R). “The scale of the damage and loss is evident everywhere affected today. Homes, businesses … entire communities,” Reeves said on Twitter.
