PM Update: Fairly clear and nearly calm tonight. Shower chances tomorrow.

What a grand day Sunday has been in the Washington area. Temperatures have been in the 60s — and a few spots, mainly south of town, have seen 70 degrees and higher! Soak up the sunshine since we’re back in the clouds Monday with some shower chances. In the meantime, enjoy well-deserved blue skies, especially those unlucky folks stuck in the wedge of clouds and fog into last evening.

Through tonight: Skies remain clear through midnight. Decreasing northerly breezes calm nicely, giving us a nearly still experience at times. Evening 50s cool to the low to mid-40s by the predawn hours as clouds begin to move in

Tomorrow (Monday): Our workweek begins with a few peeks of sunshine but we may turn nearly overcast midday as shower chances peak. A weak atmospheric disturbance gives us a few welcome drops, but any rain probably remains light. A small umbrella is recommended, especially by midday and into the afternoon. Despite clouds and rain chances, we should still reach the mid-50s to low 60s in the slightly sunnier spots. Afternoon breezes could gust near 25 mph as they shift toward a more westerly direction.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through midweek. Chat tonight with us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at 7:26 p.m. for the weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A.

Still (limited) time to see peak cherry blossoms

Peak bloom should last through at least Monday. More good news: Wind hasn’t been high enough to blow off too many blossoms, and cooler weather could slow their evolution into past-peak stage. Still, the sooner the better this week if you can get to the Tidal Basin. It’s been crowded Sunday on the bloomcam in the prime weekend weather giving a good crowd-avoiding excuse to try the workweek if you can manage it.

This is probably my final cherry blossom post for the season, so I want to provide you the best and latest information to make a viewing decision soon! Tuesday has a decent chance of peak bloom hanging on, but breeziness returns with sunnier, drier conditions. Warmth by the workweek’s end should accelerate blooms toward past-peak, if they even make it that long.

In case you worry you may miss this year’s peak bloom, here are three different perspectives found from Twitter that give a good flavor of the peak blossoms in Sunday’s sunny 60s (and without your having the deal with crowds!).

Cherry blossom spring

Floating petals and laughter

Find your joy with us



🌸🌸🌸

The blossoms won't be around for long, so embrace the moment by writing your own haiku as you wander around the lovely trees. Plan your visit at https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1#cherryblossom #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/2GNEtTfudE — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 26, 2023

🚨🚨🚨PEAK BLOOM. Go to https://t.co/zwrco2JqnU to see LIVE views of the cherry blossoms. It’s the most wonderful time of the year on the Tidal Basin on the National Mall. 🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/PoEKYsTuqy — The National Mall (@TheNationalMall) March 26, 2023

