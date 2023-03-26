Strong tornadoes, damaging hail could hit Mississippi and the South again

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Severe thunderstorms are threatening the South again Sunday, and could spawn strong tornadoes, just two days after a destructive EF4 tornado razed homes in Rolling Folk and Silver City, Miss., on Friday night, contributing to a death toll of at least 26 people in Mississippi and Alabama. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thunderstorms were already rolling across the South at sunrise, and at least two tornadoes have been reported in central Georgia. One south of LaGrange, Ga., badly damaged homes, caused injuries and forced the closure of Interstate 85 for a time. Another hit Milledgeville in Baldwin County, lifting debris into the air.

A tornado watch was issued for a broad stretch of central and southern Alabama and central Georgia until 1 p.m., with additional watches likely to be rolled out thereafter as the long-duration threat persists. Macon and Columbus, Ga., and Montgomery, Ala., are within the watch zone. Additional severe thunderstorm watches blanketed eastern Georgia and western South Carolina, as well as central Mississippi.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama and Georgia until 1 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/a5eXNbIq6N — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 26, 2023

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the Deep South as having a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather. Montgomery and Auburn, Ala.; Jackson and Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Alexandria, La., are within the bull’s eye. A level 2 out of 5 risk covers areas as far east as Wilmington, N.C.

“A few strong tornadoes and very large hail should accompany the most intense storms, particularly from central Louisiana across central to southern portions of Mississippi and Alabama,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

Later this week, severe thunderstorms may materialize across the Southern Plains on Thursday and again across the mid-South and Tennessee Valley by Friday.

Sunday’s storm hazards

Thunderstorms on Sunday will have ample CAPE, or Convective Available Potential Energy — i.e., thunderstorm fuel — to work with. That means storm clouds can grow tall into an environment characterized by frigid air aloft. That will support the development of hail as large as lime-size with the strongest storms.

There will also be sufficient wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, to encourage thunderstorms to rotate. As winds about a mile above the ground strengthen in the afternoon, the risk of strong tornadoes will grow.

Thunderstorms will propagate west to east along a stalled front, riding along it like rail cars on a train track. That could lead to a few sporadic instances of flash flooding as downpours repeatedly move over the same areas.

While computer models have been waffling with regard to where the jackpot of rainfall will be, and to what extent an upper-air disturbance to the northwest may play a role, there is a possibility for high-end rainfall totals.

“If the … scenario pans out where the storms stay with the main surface front, then there’s some potential for extreme rainfall totals exceeding 6 inches,” the Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center cautioned.

Storm timing

Thunderstorms that were stretching from southern Mississippi into central South Carolina on Sunday morning will move northeast through the afternoon. A second wave may develop during the late afternoon or early evening, with additional storms overnight.

Given the unusually long stretch of time over which residents will need to remain in a heightened state of awareness, it’s important that people have a way to be notified of possible warnings, such as a smartphone with wireless alerts enabled or a portable weather radio.

What’s causing the storminess

Triggering the storms is a stalled cold front, which was draped west to east across the South:

To the south of that front, Gulf of Mexico moisture was pooling and festering, juicing up the atmosphere. To the north, dry, continental air was spilling southward.

Those clashing air masses will set the stage for strong thunderstorms. Note how much instability is present to fuel thunderstorms, indicated by yellow to red shades on the map below (a measure of CAPE):

Thunderstorms erupted before sunrise, towering 50,000 feet high and even penetrating into the stratosphere, or the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere. Note the “overshooting tops,” or bubblelike protuberances, visible on satellite (below) as air ascends beyond the layer at which it ordinarily would stop rising.

Meanwhile, as high-altitude winds become stronger this afternoon, tornado risk will ramp up:

Thunderstorms will remain a danger through much of Sunday night.

