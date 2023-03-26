Why the size of the Mississippi tornado was remarkable

The tornado that pummeled through west-central Mississippi on Friday was large, destructive — and exceptionally rare. It caused at least 25 deaths in the state along a path of 59.4 miles, according to post-disaster surveys by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Approximately 67,000 tornadoes have touched down in the United States since 1950, with an average path of under four miles. Less than 1 percent of tornadoes in the United States travel more than 50 miles, according to a Post analysis of NWS data recorded between 1950 and 2021. Just 1 in 1,100 tornadoes cover more than 100 miles.