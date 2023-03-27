PM Update: Clearing tonight and seasonably cool Tuesday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: A few more showers will roam into early evening. Skies should trend mainly clear into tonight. Near 40 to the mid-40s should do it for lows. Northwest winds are expected to blow around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly sunny conditions should reign. A northwest wind should be gusty at times, as highs range from the mid-50s to near 60.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 119.5 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

Warming up: Washington reached the 60-degree average high mark over the weekend and is climbing about half a degree a day. We should continue warming at that rate for much of April before slowing down as our average high rises into the 70s.

