South faces more severe storms, flooding after Friday’s violent tornadoes

Dangerous storms have erupted across the South daily since Friday’s deadly outbreak of twisters, and the siege of severe weather is not yet over. Intense thunderstorms and areas of flooding are possible through Tuesday, especially near the Gulf Coast, although their coverage and intensity should slowly ease. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But another bout of severe weather is expected Thursday into the weekend, particularly in the central states, when more tornadoes could spin up.

Friday featured the nation’s first EF4 tornado since November. It formed amid a band of storms that claimed at least 26 lives in Mississippi and Alabama. A pair of tornadoes tore through central Georgia early Sunday, before the National Weather Service declared a rare “high risk” of flooding that evening.

A flash flood emergency was issued Monday morning for western parts of Spalding County, Ga. — about 35 miles south of Atlanta — over a dam vulnerable to failure, forcing evacuations.

“Catastrophic flooding” possible in Alabama tonight https://t.co/hHTBjtwz1S — Luke Dorris (@lukedorrisWPLG) March 27, 2023

Slow-moving storms were lined up Monday at midday along a stalled front extending from southern Mississippi to eastern South Carolina.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for southeastern Alabama, southern and central Georgia and southern South Carolina until 6 p.m. Monday for potential wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to 1.5 inches across and a possible tornado or two. Much of the Gulf Coast region also has an elevated risk of flash flooding through Tuesday.

A stormy weekend

TORNADO DAMAGE | More pictures coming in from West Point, Georgia in Troup County after powerful tornado touched down. This is West Point Road near LaGrange.



(📸 John Stone) pic.twitter.com/CUPQjCmCqJ — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 26, 2023

Sunday dawned with a sneaky severe weather threat over the South. What was initially advertised as a Level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather was quickly upgraded to a Level 4 risk. The potential for strong tornadoes and large, destructive hail was advertised as storms rode east along a boundary draped across the South. The tornado threat was expected to ramp up as winds a mile above the ground strengthened during the afternoon.

Contrary to forecasts, the afternoon remained largely tornado-free — but the morning started with disaster in Georgia. A “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” passed south of LaGrange in western Georgia shortly after 7 a.m. It prompted the National Weather Service in Peachtree City to issue a tornado warning for a particularly dangerous situation. The twister destroyed a number of homes, forced the closure of Interstate 85 and injured at least one person in Troup County.

The same batch of storms progressed east, spawning a tornado in Milledgeville in Baldwin County. It knocked a tree onto an ambulance, damaged the roofs of the hospital and the emergency services building and lofted debris to 8,000 feet.

During the afternoon, tornado watches were issued across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia ahead of what was expected to be an outbreak of rotating supercell thunderstorms. Afternoon storms failed to produce much in the way of tornado activity due in part to lackluster spin. However, merging storms increased flash flooding.

Serious flooding Sunday into Monday

BREAKING: Flash flooding is taking over some areas in central Georgia. Flood waters are spilling over onto this driveway in Juliette, GA. #GAwx #flood pic.twitter.com/GkohM7E9Mh — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 27, 2023

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center hoisted a Level 4 out of 4 “high risk” for flash flooding and excessive rainfall for portions of central Alabama and Georgia on Sunday night.

Moisture pooling along the stalled front was tapped into by relentless showers and thunderstorms, resulting in a few areas of up to half a foot of rainfall. Flash flood warnings were even issued in LaGrange, Ga., the same place where buildings were leveled by the tornado earlier in the day.

Alexander City, Ala., reported 6.73 inches as of early Monday, with 5.88 inches measured to the northwest in Goldwater. The heaviest fell in a 50-mile-wide band that extended all the way into South Carolina. Augusta, Ga., received 7 inches of rainfall. Farther east, 6 inches fell in Sumter, S.C.

@wsbtv golf ball sized hail in SW atlanta! pic.twitter.com/xlJQ29aXyG — Taylor Ackerman Woolley (@WoolleyStories) March 27, 2023

The Weather Service received about 35 reports of flash flooding between southern Mississippi and South Carolina in the 24 hours ending midday Monday. The flooding closed numerous roads in the region.

More severe weather to come

While a few additional severe thunderstorms could materialize along the Gulf Coast or in the Southeast through Tuesday, concern is growing for late in the workweek as the storm about to slam California ejects into the central states.

On Thursday, a low pressure system will develop over the Plains. Counterclockwise winds around the low will draw a conveyor belt of warm, moist air northward. Cold air cascading southward in the low’s wake will team up with an insurgence of dry desert air, with the resulting battle of the air masses causing strong to severe storms.

Lower potential for damaging gusts and hail will exist across the Gulf Coast/Southeast today & tomorrow before attention shifts toward the Central U.S. Thursday & Friday (March 30-31). More widespread/intense severe potential is expected Friday, with all hazards possible. pic.twitter.com/aFpY06iVvv — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 27, 2023

Thursday’s forecast is highly uncertain. Storm coverage will be meager at most west of Interstate 35 in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma; in fact, it’s unknown if any storms will fire at all. But if they do, they could produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

Confidence is increasing in the potential for a higher-end event on Friday over the Mid-South, Ozarks and parts of the Midwest and Corn Belt. A Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather is in effect over a large area that includes Memphis, Little Rock, Rockford, Ill., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and St. Louis.

Victor Gensini, a storm researcher at Northern Illinois University, tweeted that he expects an above-average severe weather threat “until further notice.”

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

