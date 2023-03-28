Second bomb cyclone in two weeks crashing into California

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An explosive offshore storm is bringing heavy rain to coastal California as heavy snow plasters the mountains with a fresh coat. The latest in a siege of storms since December, it’s the second “bomb cyclone” — or storm to intensify with uncommon haste — to bombard the state in two weeks.

Winter storm warnings, flood alerts and wind advisories blanketed the northern half of the state Tuesday morning, and the hazardous weather is moving into central California during the afternoon. Difficult travel, urban and small-stream flooding, closed roads and avalanches are possible.

Snow will again be measured in feet, and several inches of rain will fall at lower elevations.

Winds gusting over 50 mph had already resulted in more than 35,000 customers without power in Northern California and an additional 10,000 in southern Oregon on Tuesday morning, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Bombs away

Rapid intensification of the storm’s low-pressure center began late Monday over the Pacific Ocean, west of the Oregon-California border.

The pressure dropped from near 1,013 millibars Sunday night to around 980 millibars Monday night. That 33-millibar drop in 24 hours surpassed the meteorological criteria for a bomb cyclone. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

The storm that walloped California one week ago also met bomb cyclone criteria but intensified even closer to the coast, as shown in the diagram below:

Because this week’s storm intensified farther to the north and offshore, winds are not expected to be quite as strong. As gusts neared 80 mph last week, five people died in the Bay Area from trees falling onto vehicles. Peak gusts Tuesday in the Bay Area are forecast to be closer to 50 mph, which could still bring down some trees and wires.

Predicted rain

As the storm neared the coast Tuesday morning, moderate to heavy rain had begun moving into the Bay Area along a front. Flood advisories were hoisted where forecasters with the Weather Service anticipated the heaviest rain, including Marin and Sonoma counties in the northern Bay Area.

The Weather Service declared a Level 2 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall along the Northern and Central California coast “due to steady forecasted rainfall through the Bay Area and especially the mountains north of there,” the Weather Prediction Center wrote. The agency noted the flood risk remained elevated because of rain from previous storms and saturated ground.

Rainfall rates peaking as high as a half-inch per hour during the heaviest bursts are likely through the day as the frontal zone passes. Some spots in higher elevations north of the bay could see 2 to 3 inches in a six-hour period.

Rain should taper off around the Bay Area by late afternoon or so. Additional showers and some thunderstorms are probable Tuesday night and Wednesday as the low-pressure center slinks southward offshore.

San Francisco has been forecast to receive about 1.5 inches. Areas at higher elevations north and south of the bay were expecting upward of 4 inches in the wetter locations.

As the frontal zone continues to the Central Coast on Tuesday night, Los Angeles before dawn Wednesday and then to San Diego and beyond, it is forecast to weaken some. Rainfall totals in Southern California are predicted to mostly be below an inch, although a little more is possible at high elevations.

Predicted snow

Heavy snow was moving through the Klamath Mountains of Northern California and progressing south down the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday morning. Up to 3 or 4 inches could fall per hour at times, with totals of 12 to 24 inches expected over the course of 6 to 10 hours. A location near Mount Shasta reported 25 inches of new snow Tuesday morning.

Around Lake Tahoe, the most accumulation is expected between midday Tuesday and the first half of the overnight. For the central and southern Sierra, the heaviest snow is forecast Tuesday night.

Accumulation of 2 to 4 feet should be the norm in the high country, with some spots seeing as much as 60 inches. Accumulating snow is forecast to continue through Thursday or Friday.

The high elevations of Southern California are forecast to get 10 to 20 inches through Wednesday.

Avalanche risk

In addition to winter storm warnings up and down the mountains, an avalanche warning is in effect for much of the Lake Tahoe backcountry. Deep new snow falling on deep old snow is a perilous recipe.

As such, a Level 4 of 5 risk is in effect through Wednesday morning for all elevations seeing snow in the central Sierra.

“A powerful storm with gale force winds and high intensity snowfall will lead to widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” wrote the Sierra Avalanche Center of the U.S. Forest Service. “Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas.”

Coming into this event, the water stored in California’s snowpack had approached or surpassed records in two of three regions measured. This storm may push the entire state to a record high.

As it happens, thru the magic of twitterverse, this photo comparison was possible this morning... Deepest SNOW DROUGHT ever and among the DEEPEST SNOWS eight years apart almost to the day.



(See https://t.co/cGlULqllkb for description of the left photo and Calif conditions then.) pic.twitter.com/EYI5BmAwvY — Mike Dettinger (@mdettinger) March 27, 2023

Through Monday, the seasonal total at the Central Sierra Snow Lab sat at 692 inches, its second-highest seasonal snowfall on record, behind 812 inches in 1951-52.

Potential for damaging winds

In addition to helping fuel an avalanche risk in the mountains, winds were also kicking up in a broad swath of Northern California early Tuesday. Gusts past 50 mph were observed in coastal high spots near Eureka and winds were increasing southward with time.

The high winds had caused power outages to escalate, and outages will probably increase more as high winds reach the populous Bay Area.

Winds gusting to 40 or 50 mph are a good bet in much of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast region throughout Tuesday. As the ground is saturated, high winds will more easily bring down trees.

Gusts around 80 to 100 mph are probable in the Sierra at the highest elevations.

