PM Update: Spotty showers tonight ahead of a sunny Wednesday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It was rather classic late March today. A good deal of sun was offset by gusty winds from the northwest, but highs around 60 were pretty comfortable. Cloud have been on the increase much of the afternoon as a little disturbance prepares to pass to our south. We’ll see a couple showers pass by tonight as it does so.

Through tonight: A weak storm developing of the Southeast coast keeps it rather cloudy this evening, and there could be a couple showers tonight. Temperatures dip to the upper 30s and to around 40 for lows.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and quite decent. We should get up near 60 for highs. Winds are from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Dry: Although we have seen a good deal of cloudiness in recent days, the area is still on the dry side for the month and year. Washington is running 1.44 inches below average in March and 3.19 inches below average since Jan. 1. It’s a similar story at other local sites. Baltimore is running more than 4 inches below normal on the year.

