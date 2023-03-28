D.C.-area forecast: Dry and brisk as sunshine slowly returns

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Cooler, clingy cloudiness and windy annoyance Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 56 to 61.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, shower chance. Lows: 33 to 40.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55 to 60. Forecast in detail Two sturdy high-pressure systems lumber through our area over the next few days, bringing mostly dry weather with cooler-than-normal temperatures. By Friday, a large low-pressure system drives north into the Midwest and pulls a strong warm front up the East Coast to bring our next round of 70s, with a shot to even pop into the 80s on Saturday. Shower chances also surround this warm-up, though, with another cold front drying us out by Sunday for a cooler close to the first weekend of April.

Today (Tuesday): Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy as highs range from the mid- to upper 50s, with some spots into the low 60s. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph gust to 25 mph, which makes it feel cooler. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies continue with a slight chance of a light shower because of a weak disturbance passing by to our south. Lows reach the low 30s to near 40 toward dawn. Winds are light — mainly from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll try to find a bit more sunshine as high pressure builds into the area. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies as highs advance into the mid-50s to near 60. Light winds from the north and west are only at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear and colder with lows ranging mainly through the 30s. Outlying areas run the risk of near to below-freezing temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday features sunny skies with cooler-than-normal peak temperatures again in the mid- to upper 50s. Thursday night should see mostly clear, starry skies as lows range from the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Friday may start with some sunshine, but clouds arrive with a warm front that should push temperatures into the low to mid-70s by afternoon. Scattered showers are expected with even a thunderstorm possible. Periods of rain are expected Friday night as we conclude March. Lows stay quite warm in the 50s to even 60s under mostly cloudy conditions. Confidence: Medium-High

The first weekend of April is mixed, with a warmer Saturday that delivers a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs surge well into the 70s and could even crest 80. Saturday night should partially clear out with lows diving back into the 30s to low 40s. Sunday turns cooler with highs reaching the mid- to upper 50s, along with brisk breezes and some sunshine. Confidence: Medium

