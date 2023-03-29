D.C.-area forecast: Calm through tomorrow; stormy late Friday and Saturday with rain and wind

Today (Wednesday): A fairly standard spring day, at least as far as the end of March goes. Mid-30s to low 40s early this morning, and we should see afternoon highs reach near 60 to the low 60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A brief light shower or sprinkle is possible during the evening. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with a gusty breeze from the northwest at times overnight as a cold front comes through. Lows should bottom in the 30s for most of us, maybe near 40 downtown, with temperatures possibly dipping to near or slightly below freezing heading north and west of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A bit of a morning breeze, around 10 to 15 mph from the north, dies down by afternoon as high pressure moves overhead. We’re left with bright sunshine and blue skies as afternoon highs top out in the mid- to upper 50s — a touch cooler than average but pretty nice in the sun. Not bad at all for Opening Day at Nationals Park. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: High pressure remains in control. That means we continue mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Our next system approaches from the west on Friday. We should stay dry through at least the first half of the day with increasing clouds, as a strengthening breeze from the south and southwest sends temperatures toward afternoon highs near 70. Showers are possible by sometime in the afternoon, or they could hold off until the evening, with periods of rain possible overnight. A steady wind from the southwest keeps Friday night temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium
Periods of rain and thunder remain possible into Saturday morning, with decreasing rain chances by late morning or afternoon. It’s a partly sunny, warm and very windy day. Winds from the southwest could gust near or past 40 mph, with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler Saturday night, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday could start still on the breezy side. Should see plenty of sunshine with lighter winds by afternoon and highs in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium