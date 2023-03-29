D.C.-area forecast: Calm through tomorrow; stormy late Friday and Saturday with rain and wind

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Standard spring day with more sun and less wind than yesterday. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Tonight: Brief light shower? Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice, a bit cool. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s. Forecast in detail Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit the next several days, with highs ranging from the 50s to at least well into the 70s. Even the cooler days — today, tomorrow and Sunday — aren’t bad, with plenty of sun. Our next chance of significant rain comes late Friday into Saturday. Rain chances should wane by Saturday afternoon, when gusty winds from the southwest could push highs toward 80.

Today (Wednesday): A fairly standard spring day, at least as far as the end of March goes. Mid-30s to low 40s early this morning, and we should see afternoon highs reach near 60 to the low 60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A brief light shower or sprinkle is possible during the evening. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with a gusty breeze from the northwest at times overnight as a cold front comes through. Lows should bottom in the 30s for most of us, maybe near 40 downtown, with temperatures possibly dipping to near or slightly below freezing heading north and west of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A bit of a morning breeze, around 10 to 15 mph from the north, dies down by afternoon as high pressure moves overhead. We’re left with bright sunshine and blue skies as afternoon highs top out in the mid- to upper 50s — a touch cooler than average but pretty nice in the sun. Not bad at all for Opening Day at Nationals Park. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High pressure remains in control. That means we continue mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Our next system approaches from the west on Friday. We should stay dry through at least the first half of the day with increasing clouds, as a strengthening breeze from the south and southwest sends temperatures toward afternoon highs near 70. Showers are possible by sometime in the afternoon, or they could hold off until the evening, with periods of rain possible overnight. A steady wind from the southwest keeps Friday night temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Periods of rain and thunder remain possible into Saturday morning, with decreasing rain chances by late morning or afternoon. It’s a partly sunny, warm and very windy day. Winds from the southwest could gust near or past 40 mph, with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler Saturday night, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday could start still on the breezy side. Should see plenty of sunshine with lighter winds by afternoon and highs in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

