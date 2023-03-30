PM Update: Warmer and windier Friday, with a small chance of a shower

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was crisp out there today, but bright sun and minimal wind helped highs near 50 feel decent. Definitely a sunny-side-of-the-street kind of day. The start of a warm-up is Friday. There’s a bump over the weekend, with cooler temperatures Sunday, but temperatures are mainly above to well above average through late next week.

Through Tonight: Skies stay mainly clear tonight, with clouds increasing near dawn. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are light, although picking up a bit toward sunrise.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll see a lot of clouds. Highs are in the mid-60s to around 70. Winds turn increasingly gusty from the south. A couple of showers may make it in here late.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 58.79 grains/cubic meter.

