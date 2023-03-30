D.C.-area forecast: Cool sunshine today before it turns warmer, windy and wet

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: We get a cold-front swipe but lots of sun, so can’t gripe. Express forecast Today: Sunny and light breezes. Highs: 51-55

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 33-39

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and breezy, p.m. showers possible. Highs: 66-70 Forecast in detail Our chill today is quickly displaced by warmer conditions Friday and Saturday. But the warm-up comes with showers and a windy surge! Another cold front sweeps the rain away Saturday afternoon, setting up a sunny but cool Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Breezes from the northwest push cooler air into the region this morning. Even though sunshine is abundant, highs struggle to do better than the low 50s (about 10 degrees below normal). So dress warmly if headed to the Nats home opener. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to slide into the 30s. Most areas should stay above freezing, so the blooms should be safe. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): As a big storm in the Midwest intensifies, it cranks up winds from the south over our area, which increase as the day wears on. Some gusts could reach 25 mph. Clouds are on the increase at the same time, and showers could arrive by late afternoon but not before highs approach 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers are likely through the night but, as so often has been the case, don’t amount to a lot. Winds remain gusty, with abnormally mild lows in the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Scattered showers are likely to linger through Saturday morning. A brief downpour is possible when the cold front comes through about midday. Highs surge into the low-to-mid-70s. It’s not a bad start to April as long as you can tolerate some gusty winds. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s under clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday is gorgeously sunny but on the cool side with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. A clear, calm night pushes lows to the mid-to-upper 30s with some scattered frost possible in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunny skies remain in place Monday as winds from the south draw in some milder air. Highs are likely to reach the upper 60s to low 70s for a fine spring day! Confidence: Medium-High

