Severe storm outbreak with strong tornadoes forecast in central states Friday

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including destructive winds and the potential for strong tornadoes, is expected Friday across an enormous stretch of the Midwest, Corn Belt and Mississippi Valley. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted two swaths of the country as having a Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather, writing that “intense and widespread severe thunderstorms are expected Friday,” and even noting some tornadoes may be “strong and long track.”

The threat of destructive storms comes one week after at least 26 people were killed by tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama, and parts of this same area could be targeted again.

One of the Level 4 risk zones includes the stretch along the Mississippi River between western Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, including Memphis and Jonesboro, Ark. A second Level 4 zone covers Iowa and northwest Illinois, including Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

A surrounding Level 3 out of 5 risk stretches all the way from southern Arkansas and central Mississippi north to southern Wisconsin, and includes Little Rock, Nashville, St. Louis and Des Moines. It includes the same area of the Mid-South hit by last Friday’s deadly tornadoes.

Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee sit in a Level 2 risk zone that surrounds the Level 3. Meanwhile, Dallas, Kansas City, Mo., and Columbus, Ohio, reside in a Level 1 risk area — where the threat of severe weather is more marginal but should be monitored.

The unusually expansive risk area — affecting more than 65 million people — accompanies a sprawling storm system packed with jet stream energy, which should allow widespread damaging winds to make it to the surface. It originated from the same storm system that slammed California early in the week.

The storm system will feature a cold side that could drop a strip of moderate snowfall across the Dakotas, Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes. Blizzard conditions are possible in parts of the northern Plains as strong wind gusts combine with the impending snowfall, which has already prompted winter storm watches in South Dakota, Minnesota, including Minneapolis, and Wisconsin.

Minneapolis has already picked up 81.2 inches of snow this winter, its eighth most on record. There is a decent chance that the upcoming storm could propel this winter into a top 5 slot.

Severe storm risk in Iowa and Illinois

An area of heightened severe weather potential will exist in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. While surface temperatures may only reach the lower to mid 60s, temperatures aloft will be bone-chilling as the core of the storm system and its low pressure zone move overhead. That will allow pockets of air to rise and for vigorous thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, since the low pressure center will be passing through, surface winds spiraling back into the low will blow from the east or southeast. That will intensify low-level spin, increasing the tornado risk.

Those storms will be moving east-northeast at close to 70 mph. They’ll eventually merge into a line or clusters capable of producing significant damaging gusts, perhaps in the 70 to 80 mph range. Storms will wither some as they swing toward Chicago, but could still maintain some ferocity.

Severe storm risk in Arkansas and Tennessee

Farther south, a second zone of elevated concern will be present in northeast Arkansas and western Tennessee, as well as the Missouri Bootheel. That’s where even warmer air containing greater moisture will waft northward, juicing up the atmosphere and resulting in moderate instability, or energy for air to rise. Meanwhile, low-level spin will help rotation become established close to the ground within storms.

The atmosphere will be supportive of potential long-track tornadoes that could attain significant strength. However, it’s unclear if storms will take the form of supercells, which are rotating thunderstorms. If they do, a few strong tornadoes could occur.

Extensive storm risk will persist into Friday night

Rotating storms — or supercells — will eventually merge into a sprawling line that will charge east, only gradually losing strength overnight — affecting areas as far north as southern Wisconsin and extending into the Deep South. The line will become what’s known as a quasi-linear convective system. In other words, it will take the form of a squall line with embedded kinks of rotation, any of which could produce brief, transient and erratic tornadoes. A more widespread risk will be strong winds gusting over 60 mph.

How the storm will develop

The trigger for this storm system is a pocket of high altitude cold air, low pressure and spin, known as a shortwave trough, moving over the Intermountain West and Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday after slipping ashore in California on Tuesday. That upper-air disturbance was nestled within a potent dip in the jet stream, which will work over the Plains come Friday.

As the jet stream trough arrives in the central states, a zone of low pressure will develop over the Sand Hills of Nebraska on Thursday night. That counterclockwise-spinning surface low will then intensify as it pushes into northeast Iowa by Friday night, Michigan on Saturday morning and central Quebec on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the low, southerly winds will pump warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico as far north as northern Iowa. That “warm sector” will contain ample instability, or fuel, for thunderstorm development. Storms will fire along a cold front formed as frigid air crashes south in the storm system’s wake.

The swift jet stream, meanwhile, will induce wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That will foster rotation within thunderstorms, yielding a tornado risk. The strong overhead winds will also allow thunderstorms to mix jet stream momentum to the surface in the form of destructive wind gusts.

The cold side of the storm

On the cold side of the parent low pressure zone — to its north and northwest — moisture will pinwheel back into an area where temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Much of the zone from the Dakotas to Wisconsin could see some light to moderate accumulations, with the heaviest amounts expected from central South Dakota into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where at least 4 inches are probable.

Confidence is growing that a winter storm will produce heavy snow, icy conditions, & strong wind gusts from the Northern Plains to the Upper Midwest. Hazardous to even impossible travel is expected. Blizzard conditions are also possible in parts of the Northern Plains. pic.twitter.com/lUFXjlFlhx — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 30, 2023

Ahead of the storm, winds out of the south will gust 2o to 30 mph, but as the system passes, winds of 35 to 50 mph may blow on the back side. That will help loft freshly fallen snow (and that which is still coming down), probably reducing visibilities and bringing the threat of near-blizzard conditions.

