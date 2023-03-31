D.C.-area forecast: Warmer and breezy today. Gusts near 50 on Saturday.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Rain-free hours into the afternoon allow outside activities, with a bit of sunshine ahead of building breezes, clouds and shower chances. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds, shower chances. Breezy. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tonight: Continued rain chances. Breezier. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Very windy. Some showers or a storm. Highs: Mid-70s to around 80.

Sunday: Sunny, decreasing wind. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s. Forecast in detail Turning breezy later today and potentially very windy tomorrow. A few spots of wind damage are possible Saturday. At the least, a wind advisory seems likely for much (or all) of our area. Higher elevations west and northwest of the city, take note that high-wind warnings seem likely there. Sunday into the next workweek have improved conditions for outdoor activities, but we could use more rain than is coming to fill in our deficit since Jan. 1.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Partial, filtered morning sunshine turns more cloudy during the afternoon, as shower chances concurrently rise. Light and brief activity might be all we see before sunset. Southerly breezes increase along the same timeline as clouds and shower chances, with gusts past 30 mph possible during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach at least the mid-60s with some chance we can get to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: On-and-off light rain and maybe a few storms are a good bet during the evening. Not a ton of rain, but it could be about a quarter-inch locally and more north. South-southwesterly wind gusts may continue to slowly climb, gusting near 35 mph by dawn as low temperatures generally hover in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Saturday: Showers mostly end during the morning, but a few pop-ups could pepper afternoon skies as we try to clear in fits and starts. Brief gusty downpours are possible as the cold front comes through late morning into midday. Building winds get slightly concerning out of the west-northwest, perhaps gusting near or past 50 mph in the afternoon. Another batch of showers or rumbles may develop late in the day as cold air aloft provides ample lift. Temperatures get to at least the mid-70s, with 80 degrees possible. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Winds continue to crank, perhaps gusting near 50 mph in the evening before waning a little late at night. Low temperatures dip into the upper 30s to low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Rain showers can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Sunny and calmer with time, as northwesterly gusts near 30 mph early should ease to around 15 mph late in the day. Mid- to upper 50s for high temperatures would be several degrees below average. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: A mostly calm and clear night allows low temperatures to dip into the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. A few patches of frost are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Warmer and generally sunny Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures aim for the 70s, thanks to southerly breezes. Showers or even a quick thunderstorm are possible early Tuesday as a warm front reinforces milder, moister air. If the timeline stays on schedule for the front, it gives Tuesday a chance of getting above 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article