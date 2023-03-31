PM Update: Periodic showers tonight as winds surge through a turbulent Saturday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * High wind warning Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely * It was pretty warm today, despite a good deal of cloudiness. Those clouds became more common over the day and you may have noticed a few raindrops. That’s the general story this evening, but winds are starting to crank up. Once they get whipping, it’ll be a long 36 hours or so — peaking during the second half of Saturday.

Through Tonight: The good news for Friday evening is that showers that once appeared numerous now seem isolated or scattered, although the risk will run through the night. You’ll want to check before heading out if you plan to go without umbrella, but otherwise it’s not looking like a big deal. Lows will be closer to usual highs, or not far from 60.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and perhaps some storms will occur in the morning, then there will be a gap midday before more showers with maybe some rumbles arrive by evening. There could be a midday window of relative niceness but be warned it’s limited. The main weather will be wind. Lots of wind. Strong wind. It’ll gust from the west up to 50 or 60 mph and get up to 25 or 35 mph sustained, which could cause some damage and power outages. Temperatures should rise to near 80.

Sunday: Sunday will be payback time. It will be on the cool side, but with lots of sun and not too much wind once we get past early morning. Highs will be in the mid-50s to near 60.

