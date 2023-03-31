Violent storms, dangerous tornadoes expected across central states Friday

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outbreak of severe weather, including the potential for “strong to potentially violent tornadoes” from “long-track” storms, is expected across the central United States and the Mississippi Valley on Friday. An expansive area of concern has been plastered across outlook maps issued by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, which has taken the unusual step of including 10 million Americans from Iowa to Mississippi under a Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk.

Thunderstorms will develop explosively during the afternoon and evening hours in multiple zones — first across the Corn Belt, where hail and a few tornadoes are expected. An even more vigorous batch of rotating supercell thunderstorms, each of which could produce one or more significant tornadoes, will materialize between the Ohio River and south of Interstate 40 in Arkansas and Tennessee.

Highly populated cities — including St. Louis; Memphis; Little Rock; Springfield and Peoria, Ill.; and Cedar Rapids and Iowa City — are in the heart of the severe weather threat. Evening commutes could be dangerous, air travel will be rocky, and widespread disruptions to social plans, transportation and commerce are inevitable.

Dangerous storms could blast across some of the same parts of Mississippi devastated by deadly tornadoes one week ago.

Thunderstorms will merge into an 800 mile-long line along the cold front Friday evening, and they should march east toward Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville and Nashville. It’s unclear how much of a punch the thunderstorms will still be packing, but at least scattered instances of severe winds, as well as a few tornadoes, can be anticipated.

Very rarely is an area this large exposed to a severe weather hazard this widespread or great in magnitude. Residents should have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings — whether through mobile devices, weather radios, or trusted television or internet sources — and review sheltering plans with loved ones. Particularly throughout this evening, nobody in the severe weather zone should be more than five minutes away from a safe sheltering location.

Areas affected

A Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather stretches along the Mississippi River from the Iowa-Illinois border all the way south to near Greenville, Miss. — where widespread dangerous storms are probable. Surrounding that zone is a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk,” which creeps as Far East as Middle Tennessee and parts of the Midwest. Huntsville, Nashville, Louisville, Indianapolis and Chicago are in the enhanced zone where severe storms will be numerous.

A Level 2 out of 5 risk — with more scattered severe storms — spans from Kansas City, Kan., and northeast Texas all the way to Milwaukee, Columbus and Chattanooga. The western periphery of this zone represents uncertainty with respect to where storms will initially fire; in case they crop up an hour or two ahead of schedule, they would be farther west. The eastern edge of this zone marks low confidence in how far the storms will march before meeting their eventual overnight demise.

Overall, over 85 million Americans face an elevated threat of dangerous storms.

Watches for severe storms and tornadoes will be issued during the late morning or early afternoon for broad areas. Watches signify that conditions are favorable for severe weather. Only when something is imminent or occurring is a targeted warning issued. Warnings mean people should take urgent action. In the case of a tornado warning, that means sheltering in the lowest levels of a sturdy building and away from windows.

Expected severe thunderstorm impacts

Northern areas (Illinois, Iowa, northeast Missouri)

Initial thunderstorms across central Iowa will blossom between 2 and 4 p.m. Central time. They’ll erupt rapidly, exploding from puff-like cumulus clouds to full-fledged monstrous thunderstorms within 60 to 90 minutes. The first thunderstorms will be rotating thunderstorms or supercells, capable of producing a few tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds.

The tornado threat in central Iowa may be lessened by a lack of shear or changing wind directions with altitude which helps storm spin. However, as storms move into northeast Iowa and especially central and northern Illinois, they’ll encounter winds more favorable for sustained rotation. That could make for some tornadoes, perhaps significant. At the same time, though, cells will be merging into a line, which would favor damaging straight-line winds over tornadoes. It’s unclear which threat will predominate during the mid evening, but regardless, a number of hazards will be present.

The straight-line wind risk is increasing too, with a few gusts of 70 to 80 mph possible sweeping by Friday evening. Storms will efficiently mix jet stream winds from aloft down to the surface in the form of damaging gusts. By nightfall, storms in this region will be primarily straight-line wind producers and the tornado threat should wane.

Southern areas (eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, western Tennessee)

A number of signals point to a very concerning setup for evening severe weather. Thunderstorm will blossom during the midafternoon into an environment ripe for rapid supercell develop. Low-level spin will be abundant, and will overlap with plentiful CAPE, or fuel, for thunderstorms. That stems from Gulf of Mexico warmth and moisture pumped northward ahead of an eastward-advancing cold front.

Initially, it was unclear if supercells (rotating thunderstorms) would form or if storms would instead organize into a line. However, confidence has increased in the likelihood of several supercells, which could persist for several hours or more as they advance east-northeast in the steamy spring air mass. The greater Memphis area could face several rounds of supercell thunderstorms, each of which could produce tornadoes. At least one or more of the tornadoes that will threaten the Mid-South and Lower Mississippi Valley could be in the strong to violent category. That would connote twisters of EF3+ strength on the 0-to-5 scale for intensity.

The tornado risk will remain moderate to high through an hour or two after sunset. Then a mix of damaging straight-line winds and quick-hitting erratic tornadoes will accompany the thunderstorm line as it pushes east.

Ohio and Tennessee valleys and Appalachians

Thunderstorm will be progressing eastward rapidly during the first half of the overnight. By then, they will have merged into a line spanning the cold front. Strong to damaging straight-line winds of 55 to 65 mph and a few tornadoes are expected.

It’s unclear how far east thunderstorms will survive. Ordinarily, the loss of daytime heating would spell storms’ demise. Once thunderstorms outrun their heat and moisture, they tend to weaken quickly. In circumstances like this with incredibly strong winds aloft, however, storms may be able to make it all the way to the Appalachians with a continued brief high wind or very low-end tornado risk.

Some additional severe thunderstorms are possible in the eastern U.S. Saturday — particularly in Pennsylvania and New York. “Strong thunderstorms may develop and organize east of the lower Great Lakes into the Hudson Valley and northern Mid Atlantic region Saturday, accompanied by a risk for severe wind gusts,” the Storm Prediction Center writes.

Other storm hazards

The powerful storm systems spawning the severe thunderstorms will also generate a sprawling area potentially damaging non-thunderstorm winds. Wind advisories — for gusts up to 50 mph — are in effect for nearly 55 million people from the central states to the Ohio Valley into Friday. These advisories are expected to be extended to the East Coast for Saturday. High winds watches are in effect for the central Appalachian Mountains for gusts up to 65 mph.

With high winds affecting such a sprawling area along with the severe thunderstorm threat, many tens of thousands of power outages are possible in the eastern half of the nation.

On the north side of this storm system, heavy snow is expected from South Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Blizzard warnings cover much of central and eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota Friday into early Saturday because of a dangerous combination of heavy snowfall and high winds which could reduce visibility to near zero.

A winter storm is forecast to produce heavy snowfall, strong wind gusts, & blizzard conditions from the Northern Plains to the Upper Midwest through Saturday. Hazardous to even impossible travel conditions are expected. Here are the latest Key Messages. #SDwx #MNwx #WIwx #MIwx pic.twitter.com/GISWvKZGUw — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 31, 2023

Minneapolis, which has already seen one of its top 10 snowiest seasons on record, is expecting 5 to 8 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. It’s under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday.

As a testament to the volatile nature of this storm, parts of southern Wisconsin could see severe thunderstorms Friday evening before cold air sweeps in ushering in wind-whipped snow by Saturday morning.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

