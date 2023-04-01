D.C.-area forecast: Damaging wind gusts, some storms possible today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * High wind warning from noon today until midnight tonight * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: A lot of wind, with some rain mixed in. Midday may have its moments. Express forecast Today: Very windy. Morning and late-day showers or a rumble. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Evening shower or storm. Wind waning late. Lows: Upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Winds weaken. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Forecast in detail We dealt with a bunch of chilly Saturdays over the past few months. So at least we’re changing it up here? The day may have its moments, in between plenty of quality watching it from indoors time. Power outages and tree downings should be scattered rather than widespread but it’s also a good one to keep your phone on the charger when you aren’t using it. Gusts may get to about 60 mph late today.

Today (Saturday): Some showers and storms are a good bet in the morning. The front crosses the area between about 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. from far west to far southeast. Brief moderate or heavy rain is possible, which could lead to 0.10 or 0.25 inches in spots that get the most. Additional showers or storms may pop up by late afternoon, with risk continuing into evening. In between there may be some sunnier and less windy moments as temperatures reach for 80. Winds really kick up in the afternoon, gusting to 50 mph and sustained 20 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms pass the region during the evening. It shouldn’t rain too long in any one spot, but the timing is generally 5 to 10 p.m., west to east. Damaging gusts may mix in with any heavier activity, and there could be some hail, but there also may be general gusts between 50 and 60 mph through the evening, especially as a secondary front passes around sunset. Clearing late, with winds decreasing somewhat by and after midnight. Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates from start to finish. Winds are still a bit gusty early, but you’ll notice them decrease through the day. Highs should make it to the mid-50s and near 60. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds finally are a total non factor. A few clouds may blow by in an otherwise clear sky. Lows are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Plenty of sun on Monday as warmth surges back into the area. Temperatures should make the low or mid-70s for highs. Get ready for some nice day stamps as we close in. Confidence: Medium

Even warmer Tuesday. Not too much change, otherwise. Sunshine with some clouds at times. Highs are near 80. Confidence: Medium

