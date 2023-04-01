PM Update: Strong wind gusts to surge through region; power outages possible

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* High wind warning until midnight for 60 mph gusts possible * High winds continue toward midnight tonight. We expect winds to pick up between 4 and 6 p.m., with the strongest gusts around the Beltway expected between 6 and 10 p.m. More than one round of high wind gusts around 60 mph is possible, and a line of broken showers and storms may arrive before wind gusts start diminishing.

Downed trees and power outages are most likely to occur in areas under high wind warnings (see the advisory map below), with slightly lower chances in areas under a wind advisory. Charge your devices, just in case.

Through tonight: Any final showers and thunderstorms should exit before 10 p.m. near the D.C. area. The atmosphere is pretty dry, so we don’t expect heavy or long-lasting rains. Still, the threat of damaging wind gusts won’t diminish until rains fully pass to our east.

Eastern areas of our region are the last to clear and may deal with stronger storms. We will stay on guard for high gusts until midnight. Skies clear late night, and winds slowly fall as low temperatures bottom out around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunny and breezy with west-northwest gusts perhaps as high as 30 mph, especially early. High temperatures should get to at least the mid-50s with some of the typically warmest spots eyeing the 60-degree mark. A few clouds overnight as we turn nearly calm and dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Severe storm threat increases east of town, later this evening

While showers and storms in our immediate area may amplify already-high winds, the potential for more powerful storms ramps up east of town after sunset. Chances for severe storms in areas like the DelMarVa are markedly higher than right around D.C.



This evening, as the cold front exits the D.C. area, storms may turn stronger as they head east. Even-higher chances for damaging wind gusts above 58 mph from the cold front’s associated line of thunderstorms are possible east and north of town. One or two tornadoes, and hail up to quarter-size, are possible as well.

