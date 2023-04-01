At least 5 killed as tornadoes batter midwestern, southern states

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two fatalities were confirmed in Sullivan County, Indiana, Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said early Saturday, adding that houses had been destroyed and several power lines were down. Search and rescue teams were waiting for daylight to resume operations in the area, he said.

A “large and destructive tornado” struck Little Rock and elsewhere in Arkansas on Friday afternoon, ripping through homes and killing at least two people, state officials said.

In Belvidere, Ill., one person died and at least 28 were injured when the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed in a storm Friday. A local resident described the scene as a “catastrophe” to The Washington Post.

Shawn Shadle, the city’s fire chief, said in a news briefing that approximately 260 people were at the venue when the incident took place. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) said late Friday that officials were “closely monitoring” the roof collapse disaster and urged residents to take shelter and to monitor guidance from all local authorities.

Hundreds of thousands of customers were without power early Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us, with Indiana and Minnesota reporting the most outages.

Scott Dance, Allyson Chiu, Matthew Cappucci and Amber Ferguson contributed to this report

