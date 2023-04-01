Explaining Friday’s tornado outbreak and what comes next

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 10 people are dead and destruction is widespread after tornadoes and violent thunderstorms tore across the Midwest and Mid-South Friday into early Saturday. The storms affected tens of millions of people, first erupting along a north-south corridor east of Des Moines and Dallas before sweeping through the Mississippi Valley and landing in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. On Saturday, the storms’ leftovers, a few of which could be severe, will race over the East Coast while unleashing strong winds on millions.

Friday’s outbreak struck exactly one week after tornadoes killed at least 26 people in Mississippi and Alabama. March tornado fatalities this year now exceed 30, among the top ten most on record during the month.

The flurry of tornado activity to end March marks a continuation of an extremely busy calendar year for these storms. The 168 twisters in January ranked as the second-most on record. February bore witness to at least 55 twisters, twice the monthly average. There are already troublesome signs of another serious outbreak early next week.

Friday’s outbreak was widespread and well-forecast

The storm outbreak was well-predicted. Late Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center declared a Level 5 out of 5 “high risk” for violent storms in both the Corn Belt and Mid-South. It was the first such high risk issuance anywhere in the United States in more than two years.

Through Saturday morning, the Weather Service had received reports of at least 65 tornadoes in seven states from Alabama to Wisconsin — with the most reports concentrated in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa. The agency also received more than 300 reports of large hail — some baseball-sized — and nearly 400 reports of damaging winds that exceeded 80 mph in parts of Illinois and Indiana.

The agency issued more than 400 severe thunderstorm and 200 tornado warnings, both numbers ranking among the top ten most on record for a single day. At least four “tornado emergencies” were declared, reserved for only the most extreme tornado situations capable of producing a significant loss of life in population centers.

The tornado outbreak so far has prompted *215* tornado warnings between yesterday & this morning. We're not done yet...the chance for severe weather moves into the northeast today. @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/GxbW2t06cD — Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) April 1, 2023

How the outbreak unfolded

The outbreak began abruptly shortly in the early afternoon, when a thunderstorm near Hot Springs, Ark., intensified into a fierce rotating supercell as it entered Little Rock. It dropped a strong tornado — with winds likely topping 150 mph — as it plowed through the city.

One video shot from the Baptist Health Medical Center at the Interstate 40/East Highway 67 interchange revealed the tornado’s “ghost train” — or a jet of air within a few tens of feet of the ground that feeds into the tornado from behind.

To the east, a strong supercell thunderstorm went on to drop a monstrous tornado in Wynne, Ark., about 50 miles west of Memphis.

That same tornadic thunderstorm continued to produce one or more tornadoes as it crossed the Mississippi River into Tennessee, prompting repeated tornado warnings that included the phrase “this is a particularly dangerous situation.” The storm slipped only 15 miles north of Memphis.

Memphis was later sideswiped by another pair of rotating supercell thunderstorms that passed just south of the city, both of which produced tornadoes.

At the same time, a second cluster of tornadic thunderstorms erupted over central Iowa — mostly east of Des Moines, spawning photogenic tornadoes that proved both awe-inspiring to storm chasers and destructive for residents. A powerful tornado near Ottumwa, Iowa, lofted debris to nearly 20,000 feet, which later rained down from the sky on the west side of Iowa City. Storm chasers in the vicinity captured two tornadoes on the ground simultaneously.

Here’s a video clip from the large tornado northeast of Keota, Iowa, earlier this afternoon. The farm house was untouched, but I heard later a nearby barn was damaged. #iawx #midwesttornadoes pic.twitter.com/dgNsZovpuu — Bryon Houlgrave (@bryonhoulgrave) March 31, 2023

The northern storms eventually went on to merge into a line, which continued to charge east toward the Great Lakes and Midwest. The squall line tapped into jet stream winds aloft, mixing that momentum to the surface in the form of destructive straight-line winds, all while continuing to spin up tornadoes in southern Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, including a destructive and deadly twister in Sullivan County.

The National Weather Service warned that “very destructive” thunderstorms with winds gusting to 90 mph were set to enter the Chicago metro area shortly after sunset. The same storms had previously caused a deadly roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvedere, Ill.

The storms were caused by an intensifying low pressure system that was set to pass from the Nebraska Sand Hills on Friday morning into Quebec by late Saturday. That brought a clash of air masses as warmth and moisture surged north ahead of it while cold air descended in its wake. The resulting atmospheric battle brewed strong thunderstorms, which then tapped into changing jet stream winds with altitude to derive rotation.

On the storm’s cold side, 8.5 inches of snow fell in Minneapolis, pushing its seasonal total to 89.7 inches, fourth most on record.

The parent storm system was the same one that dumped heavy snow in California earlier in the week, pushing the state’s snowpack to a record.

What comes next

The storm system could deliver a few final severe thunderstorms to the parts of the East Coast through Saturday afternoon, with the zones of greatest risk in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New York and New Jersey, as well as southern parts of Georgia and South Carolina. There is a slight risk of tornadoes in both of these zones.

An enormous wind field in the wake of the storm front is predicted to produce gusts up to 50 to 60 mph from Missouri to the Mid-Atlantic, prompting wind advisories and high wind warnings for over 110 million Americans. The number of customers without power, already exceeding several hundred thousand in the Midwest, is expected to grow.

Another severe storm outbreak could target roughly the same area as Friday on Tuesday.

Yesterday was just an appetizer for Tuesday in my opinion (it’s looked that way for a few days now). All ingredients are in place for a widespread, significant severe weather outbreak. This will certainly warrant another high-end MDT or HIGH risk. pic.twitter.com/Pvq5PvpCQ6 — Victo☈ Gensini, PhD, CCM (@gensiniwx) April 1, 2023

Ian Livingston contributed to this report.

