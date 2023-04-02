April in D.C. could extend the warm and dry start to 2023

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Springtime in Washington can be atmospherically frustrating because of its frequent temperature swings, from strong summery warm-ups to late-season chills and back again. A great example is this week’s expected climb from lows in the 30s and 40s Monday morning to highs near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight We expect such variability to continue in the coming weeks, but overall, April is projected to be warmer and drier than normal. That would continue the relatively warm and dry start to the year, and could put 2023 on a record-warm pace.

April temperature outlook

We project Washington’s temperatures to average 1 to 3 degrees above the historical April average of 58.3 degrees. At that rate, it would still be the warmest April since 2019. The latest weather modeling for April (shown above, where shades of yellow and red represent above-average temperatures and blue represents below-average temperatures) illustrates our somewhat warm-leaning view for the D.C. area and Mid-Atlantic.

A more frequent cool pattern in the western to northern U.S. is expected to mostly continue, with that cooler air only occasionally progressing into our region.

April precipitation outlook

For rainfall, we are forecasting about 1 to 3 inches below normal, which is similar to the drier-than-normal April of 2021. This would mark the fourth consecutive drier-than-normal month, which has resulted in an “abnormally dry” rating from the federal drought monitor — and we’re teetering on the edge of drought.

While models (shown above, with green representing above-normal precipitation and yellow and orange representing below-normal) lean to the drier side for our area, we should get pulses of precipitation at times. April showers can be tricky to forecast, and a single soaking can have a major effect on the monthly rainfall total. But for now, wetter conditions appear likely to stay south of Washington over the next two weeks.

A look back at January through March

This potentially warmer- and drier-than-normal April follows a very warm and dry first quarter of the year. March’s average temperature of 49.1 degrees was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal and the 26th warmest on record. The monthly rainfall of just 1.6 inches was 1.9 inches drier than normal, which ties 1969 and 1925 for the 16th-driest March.

Our outlook for March predicted a monthly average of 45 to 48 degrees, which ended up being cooler than the actual temperature. Our precipitation forecast ended up too wet, as we forecast 3.25 to 4.5 inches, but received only 1.6 inches.

March experienced two days with a trace of snow (March 3 and 14) and plenty of rain on Fridays. No daily records were set at the three main airport reporting stations (Reagan National, Dulles and BWI Thurgood Marshall).

The January-through-March average temperature of 47 degrees ranks as the second-warmest on record, behind only 2012.

If this April ends up warmer than April 2012, then January-through-April 2023 could overtake 2012 as the warmest such period on record. 2012 also ranks as Washington’s warmest year overall.

Rainfall rankings have this year kicking off as the sixth-driest. In the 2000s, only 2002 and 2009 were drier to this point.

