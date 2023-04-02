D.C.-area forecast: Much cooler today with a breeze; another warming trend starts tomorrow

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Sunny and cooler today. With a lingering breeze, it’s a kite lovers dream. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, lingering breeze. Highs: Around 55 to 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit chilly. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s. Forecast in detail Colder air moves in for today, at least compared with yesterday’s highs well into the 70s, but it’s pretty seasonable for this time of year. While the roaring winds are long gone, we’re still on the breezy side today. Warmer makes a quick comeback with many of us probably reaching the 70s tomorrow and possibly near or past 80 midweek. Shower chances return as we get into Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of bright sunshine today, but it will feel much cooler compared with Saturday. The lighter jackets may be needed if you’re heading out to enjoy the outdoors. From morning lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s, we can expect daytime highs to reach about 55 to 60. Winds remain breezy from the northwest during the morning hours, gusting around 30 mph, but then taper during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: A dry and mostly clear night. It’s a bit chilly, though, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Areas of patchy frost are possible, especially west of the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): A glorious spring day awaits. Take the lunch break outdoors with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Hard to beat that for early April. Still a bit of a breeze as winds from the south gust near 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Dry conditions remain overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures hold above average with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday looks like partly sunny skies and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with warm lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Mostly cloudy skies build in for Wednesday, with shower chances increasing during the afternoon into evening as low pressure approaches from the west. Should be another warm one with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. That’s about 15 to 20 degrees above average. Confidence: Low-Medium

