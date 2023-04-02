PM Update: Frosty tonight, then workweek warming trend begins

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Frost advisory in effect through 9 a.m. * After a windy weekend, breezes will continue to die down Sunday night, perhaps going fully calm for a time. This allows for quick and efficient atmospheric cooling, so many spots throughout the region could turn frosty. Monday quickly aims toward 70 degrees (or higher), starting our workweek warming trend through Thursday.

Through tonight: Low dew points in the 20s indicate that dry air has settled in. Plus we’ll probably see mostly clear skies and calming breezes, especially by late evening. All of these ingredients should allow temperatures to quickly drop into a range between 32 and 40 degrees.

Potted plants and anything less hardy should be protected or brought inside this evening, unless you’re certain you live in one of the region’s warmer spots that may stay around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow (Monday): The day will start frosty but sunshine quickly warms us to highs between 67 and 73 degrees. A long lunch outdoors is called for! By midday and particularly after lunch, southerly breezes kick in, with a few gusts near 25 mph possible. It’s the price for transporting a warmer air mass into our region.

Overnight remains mild with low temperatures probably not dipping below the low to mid-50s. Thank constant, warming southerly breezes. Frost will be a distant memory.

See Molly Robey's forecast through midweek.

Timing and location of tonight’s frost advisories

Frost could start forming about midnight and last through 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The advisory covers almost the entire region. In the image below, counties shaded white have the best chance of seeing frost, but be alert on the (particularly southern) edge of this area, since these advisories could be expanded.

Growing season hasn’t gotten much past the typical last-frost dates in the region. Areas most “safe to plant outside” are in the District and down the Potomac River into parts of Southern Maryland, where the final freeze averages March 24.

In contrast, those along the Interstate 81 corridor have to wait until nearly May to have confidence in being past a typical season’s final frost. Note that the dates shown on this map reflect the middle point of a data set of final frost dates, discounting record late-frost dates — which could be a couple of weeks later.

