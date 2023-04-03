Key survey shows California snowpack one of the largest on record

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A key measurement of California’s snow levels on Monday found near-record depth and moisture content in the Sierra Nevada, a calculation that comes amid a historic year for snow in the state and that further fuels fears that dangerous flooding may be ahead this spring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The onslaught of storms that hit the Golden State this winter created what will “probably, most likely be either the first- or second-biggest snowpack on record,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of California’s snow surveying. But he noted during an update Monday that more data is needed from other surveying sites to determine the final ranking in record books that date to 1950.

April snowpack data is important because this month is typically when California’s snowpack peaks in size, and because the information informs decisions from the state’s Department of Water Resources on how to manage the water supply over the coming year.

On Monday, de Guzman measured 126.5 inches of snow depth at Phillips Station, south of Lake Tahoe, where data goes back to 1941. That is about 221 percent of the average April depth there, he said. Snow depth has exceeded 200 percent of normal at the site in only three other years on record — 1952, 1969 and 1983.

“This year is going to join that list,” de Guzman said.

DWR today conducted the fourth Phillips Station #snowsurvey of the season. The manual survey recorded 126.5 inches of snow depth & a snow water equivalent of 54 inches, which is 221 percent of the April 3 average for this location. pic.twitter.com/7SBPiJRaeN — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) April 3, 2023

That is on par with snow survey data that came in across the Sierra Nevada over the weekend, showing that many locations are breaking long-standing records for snow water content, also known as snow water equivalent. The snow water equivalent of 54 inches measured Monday at Phillips Station ranks as the fourth-wettest on record there, de Guzman said.

It’s been a historic year for California snow, after 17 atmospheric rivers have bombarded the state since October. Last week, California soared past its record snow year of 1982-83, as measured by its statewide snow sensor network. On average, the sensors showed snowpack totaling 237 percent of normal, de Guzman said.

Snowpack is most extreme — three times greater than normal, or more in some spots — in the southern Sierra Nevada, where many of the storms tracked. Mammoth Mountain officially recorded its snowiest season on record, with 704 inches at its main lodge and 882 inches at the summit.

Farther north, the Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass, northwest of Lake Tahoe, has recorded 722 inches — its second snowiest season on record.

“This is very likely the largest volume of water stored as snow in the Sierra Nevada since the 1930s,” said Benjamin Hatchett, an assistant professor of atmospheric science at the Desert Research Institute in Reno.

Hatchett said the vast majority of snow courses in the southern Sierra Nevada are posting their highest snow water content number in the last 90 to 95 years.

Snow surveys involve collecting snow in a tube, measuring both snow depth and the amount of water contained in the snow at a location known as a snow course. The technique was pioneered in 1910 by University of Nevada professor James Edward Church and established as a statewide program in 1929. Today, snow surveys are conducted throughout the Sierra Nevada and the southern Cascades, and across the mountainous West.

“These are really valuable because they go back so far and really give us the long-term historical context,” Hatchett said.

Not all survey stations are showing their absolute highest measurements this year, especially in the northern part of the Sierra Nevada, which had fewer storms this winter. For example, the two oldest stations, Donner Summit and Mount Rose, recorded their fifth- and third-largest snow years, respectively.

Not surprising but still impressive. all these sites in dark blue have the greatest April 1 SWE (snow courses) in AT LEAST 90 YEARS! Many sites don't have 90+ years. One that stands out: Mammoth Pass, 104.5" SWE. In 2015 there was 1.5" SWE at the same spot.



Data/map: NRCS pic.twitter.com/0GO77sVaf7 — Dan McEvoy (@hydromet_man) April 2, 2023

While the snow season got off to a promising start in early December, it really took off later in the month when a persistent wet pattern took hold and lasted well into January. During that period, nine atmospheric rivers slammed the state, bringing serious flooding while building up a significant snowpack.

By early February, California had already received a full season’s worth of snow — double the normal amount for that time of year.

After dry weather gave a few weeks’ respite, an active pattern returned in late February. Cold storms brought snow to unusually low elevations and racked up extreme totals in the Sierra Nevada. The storm onslaught continued through March, and included some warmer, “pineapple express”-type atmospheric rivers, resulting in flooding and more snow-related impacts for mountain communities.

With the tap set to shut off after a final storm early this week, attention now turns to the impending snowmelt — and the flooding that will likely ensue, especially if the snow melts too quickly.

“We are into those longer daylight hours, which can trigger snow melt at a much more rapid pace,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the state water resources department.

The region of highest concern is the southern Sierra Nevada, which is typically a drier region than the northern Sierra and therefore has smaller reservoirs.

Parts of the Tulare lake bed, a basin in the valley to the west, are already flooding, even before snowmelt has begun in earnest. Spring heat waves could pose a serious snowmelt flood risk, and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows a significant warm-up is on the horizon.

The snowpack is not expected to disappear quickly, though. Water resources officials plan to conduct a May survey at Phillips Station for the first time since 2020 — though, in that year, there were only a couple of inches of snow on the ground.

