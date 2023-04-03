PM Update: Mild tonight and heading toward 80 Tuesday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures around 70 this afternoon made for a brilliant day, especially when combined with tons of sun. It was the first of this current warm spell, which cranks up further the next few. We might even be longing for today by Wednesday or Thursday as temperatures threaten to head well into the 80s.

Through tonight: A few clouds blow by in an otherwise mainly clear sky. Temperatures fall across the 50s for lows as winds turn light.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s like today, but warmer, and perhaps less breezy. Clouds are few and sun is plentiful. Afternoon readings approaching 80 seem a decent bet as winds blow from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

Warming up: Temperatures should head deep into the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. For now, it seems like mid- to upper 80s is a decent bet and 90 could be a reach. But you never know on those days right ahead of a front. It would be very early if so, with the average first 90-degree day not coming until May 16.

