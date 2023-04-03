D.C.-area forecast: Big warm-up early this week before a late-week cooldown

Today (Monday): Some of us — especially the colder parts of the area — will awaken to 30s and frost. But sunshine and winds from the south (10 to 15 mph) send temperatures soaring into the afternoon. Highs should peak around 70, with some breezes occasionally topping 20 mph. A few high clouds may increase late. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy and it’s mild. Lows range from near 50 in our cooler spots to near 55 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day may rank as one of the finest of 2023 so far. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies, a light southerly breeze (around 10 to 15 mph) and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Sounds close to perfect. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear and it’s unseasonably mild because of the continued wind flow from the south. Overnight lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday both resemble early-summer days. Highs could flirt with or even surpass 80 both days, and there’s even a hint of mugginess. Skies are generally partly sunny, but clouds increase the second half of Thursday as a cold front approaches. That front probably sets off some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Like Tuesday night, Wednesday night is very mild, with lows around 60. Temperatures will cool off substantially Thursday night, dipping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Behind Thursday’s cool front, temperatures return closer to seasonal norms Friday through Sunday. At least Friday and Saturday should be dry and sunny as high pressure builds in but clouds may increase some on Sunday with a slight chance of rain. Highs are probably in the low 60s Friday, near 60 Saturday and perhaps into the mid-60s on Sunday if the rain holds off. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s, except some 30s are possible Friday and Saturday nights in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High