D.C.-area forecast: Big warm-up early this week before a late-week cooldown

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: A frosty start gives way to beautiful afternoon sunshine and warmth. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows: 50 to 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75 to 79. Forecast in detail This morning it feels like winter, this afternoon it feels like spring. Between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday, summerlike weather pays a visit. Not until Friday into the weekend does the weather stabilize, with steady highs near 60. Yet another week looks to pass without much precipitation aside from a probable batch of showers late Thursday.

Today (Monday): Some of us — especially the colder parts of the area — will awaken to 30s and frost. But sunshine and winds from the south (10 to 15 mph) send temperatures soaring into the afternoon. Highs should peak around 70, with some breezes occasionally topping 20 mph. A few high clouds may increase late. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy and it’s mild. Lows range from near 50 in our cooler spots to near 55 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This day may rank as one of the finest of 2023 so far. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies, a light southerly breeze (around 10 to 15 mph) and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Sounds close to perfect. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear and it’s unseasonably mild because of the continued wind flow from the south. Overnight lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday both resemble early-summer days. Highs could flirt with or even surpass 80 both days, and there’s even a hint of mugginess. Skies are generally partly sunny, but clouds increase the second half of Thursday as a cold front approaches. That front probably sets off some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Like Tuesday night, Wednesday night is very mild, with lows around 60. Temperatures will cool off substantially Thursday night, dipping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Behind Thursday’s cool front, temperatures return closer to seasonal norms Friday through Sunday. At least Friday and Saturday should be dry and sunny as high pressure builds in but clouds may increase some on Sunday with a slight chance of rain. Highs are probably in the low 60s Friday, near 60 Saturday and perhaps into the mid-60s on Sunday if the rain holds off. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s, except some 30s are possible Friday and Saturday nights in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article