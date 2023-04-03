Upon further review, Hurricane Ian peaked as a rare Category 5

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hurricane Ian was a top-tier Category 5 just before it made its disastrous landfall in southwest Florida in September, the National Hurricane Center has announced. The storm, initially rated a Category 4 at peak intensity with winds of 155 mph, was reanalyzed and recategorized as a rare 5 with 161 mph winds, the center said in report released Monday.

The storm did not hold those Category 5 winds through landfall. Even so, as a high-end Category 4 with 150 mph winds and a towering storm surge, Ian became one of the costliest storms in U.S. history when it struck Cayo Costa, Fla., on Sept. 28.

Ian is now the 28th hurricane in the Atlantic Basin to reach Category 5 since 1960, with seven of them occurring in the past seven years — one of the two most active stretches for these top-tier storms on record, University of Miami tropical weather researcher Brian McNoldy said in an email. More hurricanes have been rapidly intensifying in recent years because of warming waters caused by climate change, climate scientists say, making them harder to forecast and leaving less time to prepare for their impacts.

The adjustment made by the Hurricane Center to bump up Ian’s intensity is not unusual. After hurricane season, the center typically reanalyzes every storm and, based on either new data that emerges or a reexamination of previous data, may make changes that it then describes in a report.

In this case, the Hurricane Center found that a hurricane hunter aircraft that flew into Ian detected winds about 500 to 1,000 feet above the ocean surface that supported a Category 5 rating.

Monday’s report also summarized the storm’s impacts, noting that Ian was responsible for at least 156 deaths in the United States, 66 of which were directly caused by the storm, with all direct deaths occurring in Florida. Forty-one deaths were attributed to Ian’s storm surge, the sudden rise in ocean water above normally dry land, which reached 10 to 15 feet at Fort Myers Beach. Thirty-six of those deaths occurred in Lee County, where officials waited longer than nearby counties to issue evacuation orders.

“Ian made landfall in a region extremely vulnerable to storm surge, and the exact track, strong winds, and large storm size contributed to the widespread devastating impacts,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Hurricane Center’s parent agency, estimates that Ian was the third-costliest hurricane on record for the United States, causing nearly $113 billion in damage, and the most expensive hurricane ever to impact Florida. The storm destroyed an estimated 900 structures in Fort Myers Beach and damaged an additional 2,200. More than 3,500 buildings in Collier County sustained major damage.

Fueled by warm ocean waters of 86 degrees and higher, Ian rapidly intensified from a tropical storm with winds of 46 mph on the afternoon of Sept. 25 to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 92 mph 24 hours later. By the time it hit southwest Cuba on Sept. 25, its intensity leaped to Category 3 with winds of 125 mph.

While Ian’s first rapid intensification was fairly well forecast, yet another burst in strength between Cuba and Florida was more of a surprise. After weakening slightly while passing over Cuba, Ian’s winds increased from 115 mph on the morning of Sept. 27 to 161 mph 24 hours later as it reached Category 5 status.

“The greatest challenge for the official forecast was an inability to predict the second instance of rapid intensification after Ian moved north of Cuba,” the report states.

Ian’s path proved particularly hard to predict. Early forecasts projected landfall near Tampa Bay before the Hurricane Center shifted the forecast track further south, closer to the location of observed landfall, although its landfall location was always within the Hurricane Center’s forecast cone of uncertainty.

Ian becomes the fifth hurricane to reach Category 5 intensity before striking the United States since 2016. The others were Matthew in 2016, Irma in 2017, Maria in 2017 and Michael in 2018. Only Michael, which struck the Florida Panhandle, maintained its Category 5 ranking through landfall. Of the other two Category 5s to form in the Atlantic since 2016, Dorian — in 2019 — struck the Bahamas near peak intensity while Lorenzo remained over water before weakening on approach to the Azores, also in 2019.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

