D.C.-area forecast: Sunny surge of 70s today, highs near or past 80 tomorrow

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Difficult to find objection to such sunny 70s perfection. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 73 to 78.

Tonight: Mild with a few clouds. Lows: 56 to 62.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs: 78 to 83. Forecast in detail Another massive springtime storm system is muscling through the central United States, triggering additional severe weather there, but also pushing very warm air into our area. That means highs well into the 70s today and near or possibly past 80 tomorrow and Thursday. An approaching cold front threatens showers and storms on Thursday before a cooler and drier Friday into the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Our projection yesterday that today could be one of the finest days of 2023 is holding strong. We’re off to a milder start this morning with temperatures rising through the 50s into the 60s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity combine for comfortably warm afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Light breezes from the south, around 5-10 mph, reduce pollen transport as well. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just a few clouds around as temperatures stay quite warm for early April. Lows range from the mid-50s to the low 60s with light breezes from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is looking like our warmest day of the week, even as increasing clouds dim our skies to the partly sunny side. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s feel more like early summer, but the humidity stays relatively low with dew points in the 50s to near 60. Winds start to pick up from the south during the afternoon, increasing to around 10-15 mph with some higher gusts possible. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures remain very warm, only falling back into the 60s as winds remain a bit breezy from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday is our most unsettled day of the week with mostly cloudy skies and a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs could range from the mid-70s to low 80s depending on cloud cover and timing of rain, with higher humidity offering a muggier feel. A cold front should sweep through by late afternoon into evening, putting an end to rain chances and dropping Thursday night lows to the cooler 40s to near 50, with partial clearing and a somewhat gusty breeze. Confidence: Medium

Friday finds partly sunny skies and cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with lowering humidity. Friday night may see a few clouds around, but colder low temperatures are expected, ranging from the 30s in the outer suburbs (patchy frost possible) to the mid-40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Easter weekend should be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm from highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Saturday, to the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday. Lows Saturday night into early Sunday range from the 30s in our cooler suburbs to the 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

