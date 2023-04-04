PM Update: Patchy fog tonight ahead of warmer and somewhat muggy Wednesday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Near 60 for lows, which isn’t far from average highs. Some fog may develop late. Winds are light after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We make the jump from pleasant spring today to too warm, too soon tomorrow. Temperatures are deep into the 80s.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 460.7 grains per cubic meter of air.

Thursday storms: Strong to severe storms are a good bet Thursday as a cold front moves across the region. Right now, it’s a Level 1 of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see it bumped to at least a 2.

Given ample moisture and some sun, the main threats are probably gusts and hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning. A tornado threat may evolve, but probably in lesser fashion than seen last weekend.

