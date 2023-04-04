Northern Plains blizzard unfolding with blinding snow and high winds

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the north and northwest side of the storm set to deliver another severe thunderstorm outbreak in the Central U.S., it’s looking and feeling more like winter than spring. From Salt Lake City to International Falls, Minn., a major winter storm is underway. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Blizzard warnings stretch from south-central Wyoming into northern Nebraska, then northward across much of the Dakotas and into northern Minnesota. A large surrounding area is under one of several types of winter weather alerts.

At least one to two feet of snow is predicted in the blizzard warning area, with winds really whipping up Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Snow drifts up to several feet high are probable amid low visibilities and teeth-chattering wind chills.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, N.D., wrote Tuesday morning. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.”

The same storm producing this blizzard and severe thunderstorm threat to the south is also setting up an “extreme” fire risk in the Southern Plains as strong winds and dry air rush eastward in the storm’s wake.

Record-setting snows in Wyoming and Utah, with flakes still flying

The storm has already produced historic amounts of snow.

Casper in east-central Wyoming broke its single-day snowfall record Monday, with 26.7 inches of snow falling, according to the Weather Service office in Riverton. By the time the storm is over, Casper could end up with more than snow than it’s ever recorded from a storm event. The number to beat is 31.3 inches which occurred over two days in December 1982.

Around Salt Lake City, snowfall totals of 6 to 12 inches have been common, with locally higher amounts. Surrounding mountains have seen staggering amounts so far. Snowbird reported 35 inches of new snow Tuesday morning, while Alta posted 34 inches.

Although much of the snow has already fallen in northern Utah, an additional 4 to 8 inches is forecast through Tuesday, with some locations receiving up to a foot. A winter storm warning continues until Tuesday evening.

The ongoing storm adds to a super snowy season in the area. After some ski resorts in Utah opened on their earliest dates on record, the powder has kept coming. Resorts like Alta and Snowbird are closing in on 800 inches of snow during what has been a record winter.

The snow has not come without its challenges. Three structural collapses were reported around Park City, Utah, on Monday. In Wyoming, numerous roads in the region have been closed or are nearly impassable, including several portions of Interstate 80, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Northern Plains blizzard

To the northeast of Utah and Wyoming, the main zone of snowfall ran across South Dakota and into parts of Minnesota on Tuesday morning. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour observed around Rapid City, S.D., were expected to progress east and northeast through the day.

The combination of heavy snow and strong winds was leading to road closures. Interstate 90 was closed this morning in western South Dakota. A swath of 10 to 24 inches had already fallen in the region’s high plains, with up to another foot expected Tuesday around Rapid City.

The highest totals are expected in the Black Hills, where some spots could see up to 30 inches.

Through the rest of Tuesday, the heaviest snow is forecast to focus on central South Dakota and southeast North Dakota into northwest Minnesota. Moderate to heavy snow is then expected to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday in parts of North Dakota and western Minnesota before shifting into Canada.

It’s cold, too. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s amid the snow, which is about 20 to 30 degrees below average. They’re predicted to fall to the teens Tuesday night and the single digits Wednesday night. Wind chill values may fall as low as the singe digits.

The winds, which are set to increase, will make travel particularly hazardous later Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Much of the region under a blizzard warning will probably see gusts of 45 to 55 mph as the storm passes to its south. Winds may be especially high near the South Dakota-North Dakota border, with gusts up to 60 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday.

The Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., is calling for a “major to extreme winter storm,” with “widespread significant impacts.”

The Northern Plains is sometimes referred to as “blizzard alley,” because of the frequency of blizzard conditions which are defined as by winter storms that produce frequent gusts to at least 35 mph, falling or blowing snow, and visibility at or below one-quarter mile.

Southern Plains fire threat

To the south of low pressure and behind the cold front, parts of southwest Kansas, western Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle and eastern New Mexico are under an extreme fire risk Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. Any blazes that ignite could spread quickly because of sustained winds approaching 35 to 40 mph and gusts over 50 mph amid very low humidity.

1:09am CDT #SPC Day1 #FireWX Extremely Critical: east-central new mexico across the tx/ok panhandles into southwest texas and northwest oklahoma and into southwest and south-central kansas https://t.co/Sz3kci5V5F pic.twitter.com/PAoaM9JdxF — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 4, 2023

While spring wildfires are not uncommon in the region, severe to exceptional drought is exacerbating the risk this year.

