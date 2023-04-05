D.C.-area forecast: Record warmth possible today, storms likely tomorrow

Today (Wednesday): Perhaps some areas of early-morning fog. But then we’re partly to mostly sunny and warm from start to finish, as morning temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s and afternoon highs soar into the 80s. An afternoon breeze picks up from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Feeling a touch humid, as well (with dew points near 60). Just a slight chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High
The record highs for the date of 86 in Washington in 1910, 86 at Dulles Airport in 2010, and 84 at BWI in 2010 are all in jeopardy.
Tonight: Can’t rule out an evening shower or thunderstorm mainly north of D.C. Otherwise light winds from the south keep the warm air in place with lows in the 60s feeling a bit muggy. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Increasing clouds don’t do much to hold back temperatures, as a breeze from the southwest helps send highs back into the upper 70s to mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon into early evening, some of which could produce damaging winds and hail. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and the potential for strong to severe storms could continue into the early evening, with decreasing rain chances thereafter. A breeze from the northwest brings in cooler and drier air with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Considerable clouds could linger into Friday with much cooler and somewhat breezy conditions, as highs top out in the more seasonable 60s. Mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend should continue to be seasonable and dry. Mostly cloudy skies could persist into much of Saturday. That keeps us on the cool side with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s, then clearing skies should allow Saturday night lows to dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High