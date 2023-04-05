D.C.-area forecast: Record warmth possible today, storms likely tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Cue the “what happened to spring complaints” as we surge into the summery 80s with a hint of humidity. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm, a touch humid. Highs: 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and a bit muggy. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, p.m. showers/storms. Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s. Forecast in detail So much for spring, at least for today, as temperatures are headed into the 80s with a bit of humidity, too. We could top 80 again tomorrow before a good chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day, some of which could be strong to severe. More seasonable weather makes a solid comeback Friday and this weekend with cooler highs in the 60s and maybe even some 50s.

Today (Wednesday): Perhaps some areas of early-morning fog. But then we’re partly to mostly sunny and warm from start to finish, as morning temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s and afternoon highs soar into the 80s. An afternoon breeze picks up from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Feeling a touch humid, as well (with dew points near 60). Just a slight chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

The record highs for the date of 86 in Washington in 1910, 86 at Dulles Airport in 2010, and 84 at BWI in 2010 are all in jeopardy.

Tonight: Can’t rule out an evening shower or thunderstorm mainly north of D.C. Otherwise light winds from the south keep the warm air in place with lows in the 60s feeling a bit muggy. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): Increasing clouds don’t do much to hold back temperatures, as a breeze from the southwest helps send highs back into the upper 70s to mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon into early evening, some of which could produce damaging winds and hail. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and the potential for strong to severe storms could continue into the early evening, with decreasing rain chances thereafter. A breeze from the northwest brings in cooler and drier air with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Considerable clouds could linger into Friday with much cooler and somewhat breezy conditions, as highs top out in the more seasonable 60s. Mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend should continue to be seasonable and dry. Mostly cloudy skies could persist into much of Saturday. That keeps us on the cool side with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s, then clearing skies should allow Saturday night lows to dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

