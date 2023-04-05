PM Update: Record and near record highs today; warmth and storms on Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s record high temperature was breached today at Dulles, with a high of at least 88. It appears a wind off the river may keep Washington from today’s record of 86, but it’s been at least 84, which is the warmest on the date since 1942. Afternoon readings were more like average highs in June, and there was some humidity to go along with it. Conditions remain on the warm and muggy side into Thursday before a cold front crashes the party. It’ll probably fire up some storms late day as it enters the region.

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible through evening, especially north of the city. Partly cloudy conditions rule. It’s a toasty evening and lows are hardly low, with most spots staying in the mid-60s to around 70, which is generally above daytime averages right now. South-southwest winds around 10 mph should keep fog from developing.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Variably cloudy skies tend to feature more gray than blue. Highs are in the mid-80s to near 90. The best timing for storms appears to be the 2 to 8 p.m. window, west to southeast. Storms are likely scattered to widespread with the main threats the chance of some damaging wind gusts and hail, along with lightning and heavy rain. Some spots could pick up a quick inch or more of rain in storms.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 625 grains per cubic meter of air.

Record highs: Dulles has set five record highs already this year. They occurred on Jan. 3., Feb. 9, Feb. 11, Feb. 23, and now today. D.C. also set records on Jan 3 with high of 69, and Feb. 23 when it reached 81. Today’s record of 86 going in is the last that low until fall begins to arrive.

