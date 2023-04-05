Multiple tornado deaths in Missouri as storm risk shifts east

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms struck the area between northern Arkansas and southwest Michigan Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, spawning numerous tornadoes in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. A deadly and destructive tornado tore through Bollinger County, Missouri affecting the community of Glenallen — about 70 miles south of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed fatalities and injuries, but numbers are not yet known.

Now the atmosphere is reloading, and is set to deliver another round of dangerous thunderstorms across Tennessee and Ohio valleys and eastern Great Lakes. A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms has been drawn by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center stretch from roughly Memphis to Detroit.

“Severe thunderstorm winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are expected today from the Great Lakes to parts of East Texas and Louisiana,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote Wednesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Central time, severe thunderstorms formed a broken line along the cold front from near Kalamazoo, Mich. to east of Chicago to St. Louis and eventually northwest Arkansas. Winds of 60 mph were the main concern with storms. Several tornado watches — large alert boxes signifying the potential for storms to produce tornadoes — were in effect from southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas all the way to Detroit. More targeted tornado warnings will be issued if individual thunderstorm cells appear to have sufficient rotation to produce a tornado.

The storm outbreak comes barely six days since a deadly tornado outbreak struck areas from the Mid-South to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and Saturday, claiming at least 31 lives amid a flurry of more than 90 confirmed tornadoes.

April, May and June are historically the peak months for severe weather season. The Lower 48 averages a total of 660 tornadoes during that interim. The year to date has proven anomalously active, with January logging 125 tornadoes, the third most on record for the month. February saw twice as many tornadoes as average, and March will undoubtedly go down in the books as exceptionally busy.

Tornado fatalities so far in 2023 already outnumber the total from 2022.

A recap of the storms between late Tuesday into early Wednesday

Among several hundred reports of severe weather between northern Arkansas and southwest Michigan late Tuesday into early Wednesday, the most destructive storm was probably the one which spawned the tornado in Bollinger County. As it was underway, the Storm Prediction Center estimated it was a “strong” tornado probably rating EF2 or EF3 on the 0-to-5 scale for intensity.

Another powerful thunderstorm produced one or more tornadoes west of Peoria, Illinois, as well as large hail the size of limes. Tornado damage was reported in the town of Lewistown, about 35 miles southwest of Peoria.

In Iowa, a cyclic supercell, or a rotating storm that dropped several tornadoes, produced a highly-viewed rope funnel near Knoxville southeast of Des Moines.

Tornado near Knoxville Iowa 15 minutes ago #iawx pic.twitter.com/cUygRIKBUM — Julia Kachinske (@jewelzann26) April 5, 2023

Strong drillbit tornado crosses the road in front of me SW of Pleasantville, IA moments ago #iawx #tornado @accuweather pic.twitter.com/uMzyP0NMzw — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 5, 2023

Rope tornadoes are oftentimes erroneously believed to be weak, but instead the “drillbit” funnel proved powerful as it plowed through fields.

The storm threat Wednesday and Thursday

More intense storms are expected Wednesday afternoon which could affect Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, and Memphis — which are all included in the Storm Prediction Center’s Level 3 out of 5 risk area. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk spans from the Canadian border all the way to far northeast Texas.

In early forecasts Tuesday, the National Weather Service highlighted a “strong” tornado potential for Wednesday. However, that has since been eliminated from outlooks, with only a broad risk of isolated tornadoes.

The reason for the downgrade is likely twofold. Given Tuesday’s threat didn’t prove as widespread as expected, it’s possible that forecasters are less bullish on Wednesday’s prognosis. The other issue is that mid-level winds, which will steer thunderstorms, are parallel to the instigating boundary, the cold front.

That means thunderstorms that form along the boundary won’t move off quickly enough to remain alone and discrete, which would in turn permit them to become rotating supercells. Instead, storms will form along the boundary and then merge with other cells that are also forming along said boundary, morphing into lines and clusters capable of producing damaging straight-line winds. The risk of a tornado is largely predicated on a rogue, renegade storm popping ahead of the mainline.

A few more strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday in the Mid-Atlantic, but the tornado risk remains low.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

