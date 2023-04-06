The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

PM Update: Much cooler and mainly cloudy Friday, with some showers around

April 6, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. EDT
Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Heat and humidity today made it feel like summer. It’s all coming to a close with scattered showers and storms. Today’s highs in the mid- and upper 80s are about to be knocked back about 25 degrees for tomorrow. You know, more like April should be.

Through Tonight: Showers may persist for a time this evening, but the severe weather threat is over. Cooler air spills in during a mostly cloudy night, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow (Friday): Lots of clouds and perhaps more showers Friday, especially south of the city. More substantial rain should tend to stay south of the area as highs rise to around 60.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 907 grains per cubic meter of air.

